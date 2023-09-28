Team Europe Stars Share Images Showing Much-Loved Ryder Cup Tradition Continues

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the opening shots at Marco Simone tantalisingly close now, both captains will be seeking out any slight edge over their rivals.

Looking at the golf bags of the European Ryder Cup team this week, it seemed as though the idea of displaying numbers signifying their position in the Ryder Cup history roll call had been abandoned.

2021 European captain Padraig Harrington took inspiration from other sporting teams such as Rugby's British and Irish Lions, as well as the England cricket team and had the team bags embroidered with their individual numbers. For example, Shane Lowry had the number 163 on his bag denoting he was the 163rd player to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup.

The European Solheim Cup team had their individual representative numbers subtly tucked inside their yardage books in 2021 and most likely placed them discreetly once again last week in Spain.

62 @LETgolf members have played for @SolheimCupEuro a very exclusive group,,I am honoured to be #18 a theme we used to great effect @GleneaglesGolf for @solheimcup #2019 inspired by @lionsofficial 🦁,,let's go @RyderCupEurope 🤛🤛🇪🇺🇪🇺 @padraig_h

Looking at some of the European team Instagram accounts, it seems that Captain Luke Donald may have chosen to continue the idea after all.

(Image credit: Shane Lowry Instagram)

Both Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry shared dramatic backlit images of team polo shirts, displaying not only their Ryder Cup numbers, but also their home nations flags.

European captain Donald has ensured his team are going to look fantastic on the fairways at Marco Simone this week, wearing as they are luxury Italian apparel from Loro Piana.

(Image credit: Tyrell Hatton Instagram)

It remains to be seen if these numbered shirts will be on display on Friday morning in the opening foursomes or if they are just a concept. But we have to say we love them!