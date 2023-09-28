Team Europe Stars Share Images Showing Much-Loved Ryder Cup Tradition Continues
The European team notably do not have their representative number on their bags this year, but could they be seen somewhere else?
With the opening shots at Marco Simone tantalisingly close now, both captains will be seeking out any slight edge over their rivals.
Looking at the golf bags of the European Ryder Cup team this week, it seemed as though the idea of displaying numbers signifying their position in the Ryder Cup history roll call had been abandoned.
2021 European captain Padraig Harrington took inspiration from other sporting teams such as Rugby's British and Irish Lions, as well as the England cricket team and had the team bags embroidered with their individual numbers. For example, Shane Lowry had the number 163 on his bag denoting he was the 163rd player to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup.
The European Solheim Cup team had their individual representative numbers subtly tucked inside their yardage books in 2021 and most likely placed them discreetly once again last week in Spain.
62 @LETgolf members have played for @SolheimCupEuro a very exclusive group,,I am honoured to be #18 a theme we used to great effect @GleneaglesGolf for @solheimcup #2019 inspired by @lionsofficial 🦁,,let’s go @RyderCupEurope 🤛🤛🇪🇺🇪🇺 @padraig_h pic.twitter.com/h5aQnN1JhzSeptember 22, 2021
Looking at some of the European team Instagram accounts, it seems that Captain Luke Donald may have chosen to continue the idea after all.
Both Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry shared dramatic backlit images of team polo shirts, displaying not only their Ryder Cup numbers, but also their home nations flags.
European captain Donald has ensured his team are going to look fantastic on the fairways at Marco Simone this week, wearing as they are luxury Italian apparel from Loro Piana.
It remains to be seen if these numbered shirts will be on display on Friday morning in the opening foursomes or if they are just a concept. But we have to say we love them!
Joe has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Taylormade M2 2017, 8.5°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Srixon ZX7 3-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw, 50F, 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
