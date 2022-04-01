Surprise Name Tops List Of Highest Earners Per Shot At The Masters

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A new study has revealed who has earned the most money per shot at The Masters since its inception - and the golfer who tops the list might not be who you expect.

Using historical data provided by ESPN and Augusta.com, Bookmakers.com has analysed the results and earnings of every competitor from 1934 to 2021, and while most are household names, there are more than a few surprise rankings.

In fact, three of the top five have never actually managed to get their hands on a Green Jacket, with many recent champions not even featuring. But topping the pile after a magnificent debut in 2021 is Will Zalatoris.

The 25-year-old, making his first appearance at Augusta National, produced a display that belied his years and lack of experience to finish solo second, one shot behind eventual winner Hideki Matsuyama.

According to the research, Zalatoris earned $4,608.75 for every shot he hit last year on one of golf's most famous layouts, which is nearly $2,000 more than his nearest challenger. Not a bad week's work.

Elsewhere, Masters specialist Jordan Spieth features in third with $2,842.44 and five-time winner Tiger Woods rounds out the top five with $2,545.63. Inflation was accounted for before arriving at the final standings, but that still leaves the likes of six-time champion Jack Nicklaus and four-time champion Arnold Palmer absent from the list.

Here is a full rundown of the top-20 earners per stroke in Masters history:

Will Zalatoris, $4,608.75 Len Mattiace, $2,899.68 Jordan Spieth, $2,842.44 Sungjae Im, $2,546.65 Tiger Woods, $2,545.63 Jonas Blixt, $1,986.01 Phil Mickelson, $1,793.35 Dustin Johnson, $1,698.75 Danny Willett, $1,656.80 Xander Schauffele, $1.645.76 Patrick Reed, $1,579.19 Tommy Tolles, $1,544.34 Bubba Watson, $1,490.88 Chris DiMarco, $1,474.88 Hideki Matsuyama, $1,403.65 Retief Goosen, $1,364.55 Thomas Pieters, $1,352.91 Jon Rahm, $1,337.58 Cameron Smith, $1,327.84 David Duval, $1,296.99

In addition, the research also covers the top-10 champions' earnings per stroke, with Charl Schwartzel and Angel Cabrera joining the eight Green Jacket winners from the list above.

This year's Masters gets underway on April 7 and you can follow all the action as it happens through Golf Monthly's dedicated live text coverage.