Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine To Get Masters Preview And Balls Worth £19.99
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine by 8th February to get our Masters preview PLUS free Srixon UltiSoft golf balls worth £19.99
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine for Masters preview and FREE Srixon golf balls worth £19.99 (opens in new tab)
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine by 8th February to get our Masters preview PLUS free Srixon UltiSoft golf balls worth £19.99
Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.
Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game.
Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.
Our brand new issue features a winter putting masterclass, all the new equipment launched so far in 2023, our 2023 pro golf season preview, what you need to know about the new rules, tour player interviews and much more.
Subscribe below and take advantage of this great offer...
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine for Masters preview and FREE Srixon golf balls worth £19.99 (opens in new tab)
Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine by 8th February to get our Masters preview PLUS free Srixon Ulti Soft golf balls worth £19.99
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news, features, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as four Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 2-6. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Rory McIlroy Holds Off Patrick Reed To Win Dubai Desert Classic
The four-time Major winner and World No.1 sealed his third Dubai Desert Classic title to get 2023 off to the perfect start
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Titleist TSR1 Fairway Wood Review
Designed for golfers with a moderate swing speed, Alison Root puts the Titleist TSR1 fairway wood to the test
By Alison Root • Published