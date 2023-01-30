Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine To Get Masters Preview And Balls Worth £19.99

(opens in new tab) Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine for Masters preview and FREE Srixon golf balls worth £19.99 (opens in new tab) Subscribe to Golf Monthly magazine by 8th February to get our Masters preview PLUS free Srixon UltiSoft golf balls worth £19.99

Established in 1911, Golf Monthly is the world’s oldest golf magazine and acknowledged as the UK’s most authoritative source of information on the game we love.

Written for golfers, by golfers, every issue features tips on how to play better, reviews of the the latest equipment, interviews with the biggest names in the game, ideas for where to play at home and abroad and expert insight and features on the grass roots game.

Golf Monthly is the whole game in one.

Our brand new issue features a winter putting masterclass, all the new equipment launched so far in 2023, our 2023 pro golf season preview, what you need to know about the new rules, tour player interviews and much more.

Subscribe below and take advantage of this great offer...