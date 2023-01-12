In The Mag: Winter Putting Masterclass, New Gear Launches, New Season Preview, 2023 Rules Changes & More...

A message from the editor, Mike Harris:

If you want to shoot lower scores in 2023, there’s one very simple way to achieve it – improve your putting. By holing more ten-footers and missing fewer three-footers, you will score better. It sounds pretty obvious, doesn’t it, but how many of us actually bother to work hard on our putting? Okay, we might have a little tour of the putting green pre-round, but how often would you dedicate an hour to practising with the flat-stick, as you might dedicate an hour to hitting balls on the practice ground or driving range? I’m going to go out on a limb and say rarely, if ever. Am I wrong?

I’m feeling inspired to put in some hours into my putting through the colder months after reading the excellent instructional feature from Top 50 Coach James Jankowski in this issue. In it, he lays out a clear plan for indoor, winter practice. From making sure you have the fundamentals right to starting the ball on line and working on tempo, he explains a comprehensive set of drills to help you improve your stroke and hole more putts.

I’m confident that if we put in just an hour or two a week over the next couple of months, we’ll score better in 2023. With the possibility of that result, I for one will be giving it a try.

Winter Putting Masterclass

Top 50 Coach James Jankowski explains how to boost your flat-stick prowess this off-season. There are lots of drills you can do at home to keep your set-up and stroke in check. It’s even possible to start the new season a better putter than you ended last year. No matter how much space or time you have, you will be able to do everything in this feature at home, and all of the drills can be transferred outdoors when the weather and putting surfaces improve.

New Gear Revealed

We feature 16 pages of gear, including a first look at the Callaway Paradym range, reviews of the TaylorMade P-Series irons and PXG 0211 driver, a rundown of the best golf watches for 2023 and much more.

2023 Season Preview

With an action-packed tournament schedule across the circuits and controversies still to play out, 2023 looks set to be quite a year in professional golf. We highlight the things to look out for over the next 12 months.

New Rules For 2023

We chat to The R&A's executive director – governance, Grant Moir, about the Rules changes which have come into effect for the 2023 season and how they may impact you.

Davis Love III

We talk to Davis Love III, who reveals the lessons he’s learned leading the US team in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, and why it has meant so much to him.

Down Memory Lane

Jeremy Ellwood heads to Edgbaston GC to speak to members of the British Golf Collectors’ Society and find out more about the organisation.

The Promised Land

Golf Monthly’s Elliott Heath has been on a mission to break par for the first time, a feat he achieved towards the end of 2022. We find out what finally made the difference.

Oliver Wilson

Oliver Wilson has endured more than his fair share of lows during his professional career, but his victory in Denmark in September has put him back on the right track.

The Best Courses You Can Play

We travel the length and breadth of the UK and Ireland to find the best courses you can play. This month we visit North Berwick, tour County Mayo, preview our latest Top 100 UK & I Courses countdown and much more.