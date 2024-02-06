Streakers, Stolen Clubs, Topless Pros And Beers Raining Down - 5 Wild Scenes From The Phoenix Open
Things have boiled over at the WM Phoenix Open several times in recent years – here are five of the most wild incidents
The WM Phoenix Open is one of the most popular events on the PGA Tour and frequently attracts some of the world best players.
The event also falls on the same weekend as the Super Bowl, adding to the sense of occasion, while the famous stadium hole at TPC Scottsdale provides a raucous atmosphere quite unlike anything else on the circuit.
However, sometimes the occasion leaves fans – and sometimes players – getting caught up in the moment. Here are five wild moments from the WM Phoenix Open.
2018 – Streaker At The Pro-Am
The main event hadn’t even started in 2018 before things got out of control when a streaker appeared on the 17th. He proceeded to offer a unique entertainment routine for the disbelieving fans with a clumsy forward roll, a delicate chip onto the green with an imaginary club and fun in the bunker before finishing with some dubious break dancing moves.
The exhibitionist paid a price, though - he spent a few nights in jail and received a fine. Despite that, he claimed to have no regrets and even set up a GoFundMe campaign to cover the cost of his penalty!
"After one too many drinks I rushed the 17th hole....Naked," he explained on the page. "My last words before running out were 'I just wanna give the crowd something to cheer about.'"
He got his wish. After finally giving himself up to the officials, his reward from the crowd was a standing ovation.
2019 - Archie Bradley Has Clubs Stolen
Another shocking incident at the pro-am came in 2019. Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley was one of the celebrities, and he performed well, too, finishing fourth at the contest.
However, things soon went awry when someone stole his clubs. Thankfully, they weren’t missing for long. That’s because they appeared the next day on sale at an online marketplace, with the photo showing his name clearly embroidered into the bag!
2022 – Beer Cans Rain Down Onto 16th Green
After the stadium hole was limited to a capacity of just 2,000 fans at the 2021 tournament because of Covid 19, it was as though the return to a full attendance at The Coliseum the year after was all the excuse fans needed to cut loose.
Several times over the course of the tournament, fans showered the 16th green with beer cans causing delays of up to 10 minutes.
That rattled the PGA Tour who took measures to prevent similar scenes the year after, including the genius idea of serving beer in commemorative plastic cups.
2022 – Harry Higgs And Joel Dahman Go Topless
It wasn’t just unruly fans who made headlines for misbehaviour at the 2022 tournament. During the final round, Harry Higgs made a 10-foot par putt at the 16th, which wouldn’t normally be a reason for wild celebrations.
This was not a normal tournament, though. After the ball dropped into the hole, he and playing partner Joel Dahmen went topless and began waving their shirts around their heads, to the delight of the capacity crowd.
That decision had actually been on the cards ever since Higgs and Dahmen were grouped together. Before the round, Dahmen sent a tweet, saying: "Dreams do come true! If we get enough retweets @harryhiggs1991 will take his shirt off on 16 tomorrow!"
Later, Dahmen admitted he had gone too far, saying: "I regretted it almost immediately."
2023 - Fan Runs Onto 16th Hole
The issues of keeping beer in the stands and the players fully clothed may have been addressed by the 2023 edition, but a familiar problem returned in the form of a fan invasion – this time during the main event and at the 16th!
Like the 2018 streaker, he treated the crowd to several antics, although this time they involved dancing round the flagstick before deftly sidestepping the oncoming authorities and belly flopping into the water by the green.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
