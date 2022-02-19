'I Regretted It Almost Immediately' - Higgs Faces Possible Fine After Phoenix Celebration

At the Waste Management Phoenix Open, fans and viewers across the world were treated to an epic tournament. Whether it was the tense play-off that saw a maiden PGA Tour victory for Scottie Scheffler, or perhaps the two holes-in-one at the iconic 16th hole, there were so many incredible moments at TPC Scottsdale.

But, perhaps the moment that will be remembered the most, involved the American duo of Harry Higgs and Joel Dahmen who, after making a pair of pars at the 16th, decided to take their shirts off and celebrate with the 20,000 raucous individuals surrounding 'The Coliseum'.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) A photo posted by on

Although the moment went viral over social media, with even the PGA Tour posting the videos over their social pages, it seems that the pair could be getting into trouble for their celebration, with Higgs stating: “I may be fined. I’ve heard whispers of both but nothing official yet.”

“There was a phone call [from the Tour] and a, ‘Hey, you know you’re not supposed to do that,' continued the American. "I know I’m not supposed to do that. I’m 30 years old, I know I’m not supposed to lift my shirt up on national television in front of thousands of fans.”

Although both Higgs and Dahmen could receive a fine for their topless display, the duo have planned to make the most of any potential fine by creating a GoFundMe page, with the total being aimed towards charity.

Higgs and Dahmen celebrate at the 16th (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We may end up having some fun with it. If we are fined, and we deserve to be, we would pay our fine but kind of raise money to donate to charity,” he said. “I’m never going to do it ever again. I regretted it almost immediately."

With such a big marker laid down after the celebration, both Higgs and Dahmen will have to come up with a new celebration for next time they are at TPC Scottsdale: “I have to come up with something to do so I don’t get booed when I don’t take my shirt off,” laughed Higgs. “I'll have to get a little creative so I don’t take my shirt off.”