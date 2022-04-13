Stewart Cink Explains Tiger Woods Nickname For Him
After Woods referred to Stewart Cink as 'Kitchen' at the Masters, the former Open champion has had his say
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods returned to competitive action at the Masters and understandably dominated headlines, but he did raise eyebrows when referring to eight-time PGA Tour winner, and former Open champion, Stewart Cink as 'Kitchen'.
Speaking ahead of his title defence at the RBC Heritage, Cink said: "It's been something that people called me ever since I was little. Ever since I can remember. Tiger thinks he started that, but he did not start that."
Woods spoke lovingly about the patrons at Augusta National and how his return to the tournament following the Covid-19 pandemic and his leave of absence after injury was a welcomed one: "It's inspiring," he said. "It's fun to hear the roars, to hear the hole-in-ones. I think Kitchen made one the other day. To hear that roar down there at the bottom on 16, just to hear that excitement of what this tournament brings out."
With Cink quick not to credit Tiger for the nickname, he added: "I've been referred to as 'Kitchen' ever since I was a little kid playing golf back in Florence, Alabama growing up. There was a guy named Tim Kitchens who I played in a couple partner events with up there everybody just thought that was the funniest thing that Kitchens and Cink were playing together. And I was 13, 14 years old when that happened, people been calling me that for years."
Woods is somewhat renowned for the nicknames he has assigned his fellow tour players with them most commonly ending in "ie". The 46-year old is often heard referring to Brooks Koepka as "Brooksie", Kevin Kisner as "Kizzie" and so on.
"Tiger's always called me that," Cink explained. "It's just kind of a funny nickname, Tiger's got nicknames for everybody just like we have for him and everybody else too. It's is part of the locker room banter."
Cink made history at the Masters with a hole-in-one at the 16th hole. It was the 24th hole-in-one at No.16 in tournament history and the sixth of Cink's career. It puts the American tied eighth for the most aces on the PGA Tour since they began tracking hole data in 1983.
What's more, Cink had his son caddying for him, with Reagan a regular feature on the bag for his dad.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
WATCH: Ted Scott Pokes Fun At Scottie Scheffler's Masters-Winning 4-Putt
The caddie references Scheffler’s final-hole putting jitters in his latest video
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Golf Tempo Drills To Perfect Your Swing Rhythm
In this golf tempo drills video, PGA pro Ben Emerson explains how to find the perfect rhythm for your swing
By Ben Emerson • Published