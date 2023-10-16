Stacked Hero World Challenge Field Announced – Will Tiger Woods Take Last Slot?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Hero World Challenge, which is hosted Tiger Woods, returns at the end of next month, and 19 players in the field of 20 have now been confirmed, but there’s no sign of the 15-time Major winner just yet.

The tournament, which takes place at Albany in the Bahamas between 30 November and 3 December, will feature eight of the world’s top 10, including the player currently top of the world rankings, Scottie Scheffler, who finished runner-up in the previous two editions.

While the two players beneath him in the rankings, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy, are not named among the 19, the man who beat Scheffler in 2021 and 2022, World No.4 Viktor Hovland, is.

He is joined by eight time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay, World No.6 Xander Schauffele, six-time PGA Tour winner Mex Homa, 2022 US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, who won the Major this year, and Open champion Brian Harman.

Also in the field is 2017 winner Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, who won in 2014, and two-time Major winners Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas. Will Zalatoris, who hasn’t played since undergoing back surgery in April, will appear too.

However, it is the one place that has yet to be filled that is particularly interesting. Like Zalatoris, Woods has been out of action since April following ankle surgery. However, in recent weeks there have been signs that he is stepping up his latest comeback attempt. That was in evidence most recently when he was seen hitting full shots for the first time since that surgery at Pebble Beach earlier in the month.

The Hero World Challenge would perhaps be the ideal event for Woods to ease his way back into action, given he is the host and, while competitive, it doesn’t have quite the pressure of a regular PGA Tour event as it is considered unofficial.

Tiger Woods remains unconfirmed for the Hero World Challenge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woods has not played competitively since limping out of the third round of The Masters. That was put down to a recurrence of the plantar fasciitis that led to his withdrawal from last year’s Hero World Challenge.

While we await news on whether Woods will fill the final slot this year, as long as it is vacant there will be optimism among fans that he will be fit enough to compete.

Hero World Challenge Field