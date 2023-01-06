Sports Stars, YouTubers And Celebrities Flock To Callaway Paradym Launch Event

We've had our first new equipment launches of 2023, and one of golf's biggest brands was sure to make a big song a dance about its new range of equipment. Held at TopGolf in Los Angeles, Callaway launched its new Paradym range with a star-studded event showcasing the new Paradym drivers, fairways, hybrids and irons.

Callaway's new Paradym driver has got a lot of people talking already and is the first ever to be manufactured with a 360-degree carbon head. With no metal being used on the center section of the clubhead, Callaway has been able to move weight saved into other more desirable areas for higher MOI and increased ball speed.

With so much hype around the new franchise, Callaway pulled out all the stops for the launch event at TopGolf. Guests included members of the YouTube channel Good Good - who announced a partnership with Callaway earlier this week - Annika Sorenstam, San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado, Callaway staff player Akshay Bhatia, and Long Drive World Champion Martin Borgmeier.

Also in attendance was Snappy Gilmore - who has made fame for his amazing one-armed golf swing - YouTuber Joshua Kelly, CBS Sports presenter Amanda Balionis Renner, Golf Channel reporter Kira Dixon, NCAA golfer Rose Zhang and LPGA star Atthaya Thitikul.

Some of the attendees took part in a $1 million hole-in-one challenge using the Callaway Paradym irons but, with nobody actually making a hole-in-one, the $1 million went to a local children's charity instead. You can check out more action from the event via Callaway's Instagram story.

Prior to the official announcement of Callaway Paradym, some had spotted the new driver in the bag of Callaway staff player Xander Schauffele. Interestingly, he has opted to draw white Sharpie lines on the clubface to help frame the ball better with his caddie saying, "Xander likes to see the face so he added sharpie lines (it’s not paint!)"