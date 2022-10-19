World Long Drive Champion Hits 463 Carry
Big-hitting Martin Borgmeier shared details of his monster drive on social media
Earlier this month, German Martin Borgmeier won the World Long Drive Championship, edging out Bryson DeChambeau with a monster 426-yard drive to clinch the title.
While Borgmeier’s performance was enough see off the LIV Golf player’s remarkable challenge and finish ahead of 127 competitors, he has now surpassed that winning drive with a carry alone (the distance the ball was in the air) of 463 yards - 37 longer than his decisive effort in Nevada. In fact, even the man himself seemed to be in disbelief, writing on Twitter: “Craziest carry I’ve ever seen on Quad. (5,600ft altitude, Yellow Callaway Range Ball)." Borgmeier included an image of the reading on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor, which shows the remarkable carry as well as other details including a ball speed of 230mph.
Craziest carry I’ve ever seen on Quad. (5,600ft altitude, Yellow Callaway Range Ball) pic.twitter.com/jhzA96xwBnOctober 18, 2022
While the high altitude will have undoubtedly assisted Borgmeier given the decreased air density, that's still an incredible carry by anyone's standards. Of course, Borgmeier, who competes on the Professional Long Drivers Association Tour, has built a career from his humongous drives. As well as his remarkable distance in the head-to-head with DeChambeau earlier in the month, he’s been a competitive long driver since 2017, when he entered the German Long Drive Championship and finished second.
He also takes his craft very seriously, and has undergone intense training and preparation, with impressive results. Borgmeier has gone from a longest drive in competition of 355 yards five years ago to 436 yards more recently.
Remarkably, Borgmeier is currently outside the world’s top 10 in the Pro Long Drive rankings, at World No.13. However, with a carry like the one he’s just recorded, it will serve as a warning to challengers that he means serious business in future competitions.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
