World Long Drive Champion Hits 463 Carry

Earlier this month, German Martin Borgmeier won the World Long Drive Championship, edging out Bryson DeChambeau with a monster 426-yard drive to clinch the title.

While Borgmeier’s performance was enough see off the LIV Golf player’s remarkable challenge and finish ahead of 127 competitors, he has now surpassed that winning drive with a carry alone (the distance the ball was in the air) of 463 yards - 37 longer than his decisive effort in Nevada. In fact, even the man himself seemed to be in disbelief, writing on Twitter: “Craziest carry I’ve ever seen on Quad. (5,600ft altitude, Yellow Callaway Range Ball)." Borgmeier included an image of the reading on the Foresight Sports GCQuad launch monitor, which shows the remarkable carry as well as other details including a ball speed of 230mph.

While the high altitude will have undoubtedly assisted Borgmeier given the decreased air density, that's still an incredible carry by anyone's standards. Of course, Borgmeier, who competes on the Professional Long Drivers Association Tour, has built a career from his humongous drives. As well as his remarkable distance in the head-to-head with DeChambeau earlier in the month, he’s been a competitive long driver since 2017, when he entered the German Long Drive Championship and finished second.

He also takes his craft very seriously, and has undergone intense training and preparation, with impressive results. Borgmeier has gone from a longest drive in competition of 355 yards five years ago to 436 yards more recently.

Remarkably, Borgmeier is currently outside the world’s top 10 in the Pro Long Drive rankings, at World No.13. However, with a carry like the one he’s just recorded, it will serve as a warning to challengers that he means serious business in future competitions.