Spain's Carlota Ciganda Claims Crucial Point Over Nelly Korda In Home Solheim Cup
Ciganda defeated World No.3 Nelly Korda to ensure Europe retained the Solheim Cup
Spanish pro Carlota Ciganda made it four points from four games in her native Spain, with victory in the singles meaning Europe retained the Solheim Cup following a 14-14 finish at Finca Cortesin.
Ciganda was omitted from the opening session as her captain and former Solheim Cup team-mate, Suzann Pettersen, wanted to give her time to take in the moment and allow the Spaniard to ready herself to go into battle.
And how Ciganda responded as she went 4-0-0 with some spectacular golf to blow away her American opponents, as Nelly Korda felt the full force on the closing stretch on Sunday following incredible birdies on the 16th and 17th from the Spaniard to wrap up a 2&1 victory.
Following her win, Ciganda said: "I am so happy just to do this for Suzann and Spain. I am happy to do this for all the family and the Spanish crowd. When I saw Suzann on 16, she told me a couple of things and I thought: 'I'm just going to win this for her because I love her and she deserves it'.
"I love my team, I love Europe and Solheim Cups. I am just so happy to be here right now. It is very special to play in Spain but it has been a team effort. I am so happy the cup is staying where it belongs."
Captain Pettersen, whose side lost the opening session 4-0, said: "I walked her down 16 and I said it is all in her hands. She was up for it. We'll celebrate the Spanish way."
Ciganda's first match was the Friday afternoon fourball as the veteran took rookie Linn Grant under her wing to defeat Angel Yin and Ally Ewing 4&2. The Saturday morning foursomes then saw Ciganda tee it up alongside Emily Kristine Pedersen, as they saw off Jennifer Kupcho and Lilia Vu 2&1.
In the Saturday afternoon fourballs, Ciganda and Grant were again imperious but the Spanish pro delivered her best golf under pressure on Sunday with a performance fit for a king - namely Spain's King Felipe VI, who was in the crowd.
-
-
