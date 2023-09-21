Charley Hull At '80%' In Solheim Cup Practice After Injury Scare

Charley Hull admits she has been limited in practice due to a neck injury but insisted she'll be ready to go for Friday's Solheim Cup start

Charley Hull at the 2023 Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By Paul Higham
published

Charley Hull insists she’ll be fully fit to help Europe in their bid for a Solheim Cup hat-trick, despite struggling with a neck injury in the build-up. 

Hull believes she suffered a sprain after a combination of sleeping funny on the plane to Spain and jolting her neck lifting her golf bag. 

It resulted in the 27-year-old only being able to play at “80 percent” during practice rounds at Finca Cortesin, but she's determined to be ready to go by Friday morning. 

"Last week I picked up my golf bag and hurt my back and then every time I looked down, two days later, I had this weird pressure in my head feeling dizzy," Hull told Sky Sports. 

"Then I slept weirdly on the plane, so I think it was the nerve blocked and it sprained by neck. 

She added on Sky Sports News: "It's still a bit sore, but hopefully good by Friday. Swinging at like 80 per cent as it hurts some of my tilts on the way down, but I'm hitting it good, considering.

"It is actually feeling a lot better since I played. The sprain was a bit sore but I actually do feel a lot better. I will have more physio but can move it a bit more now."

Hull will play a sixth straight Solheim Cup as part of a stellar line-up Suzann Pettersen has assembled for Europe's bid for a triple-header of wins.

And with eight of the side that won in America two years ago, Hull says the hosts have huge depth to the side heading into the contest.

"I feel like the whole team get along this year," Hull said. "Everyone's pretty chill and it's nice.

"I think this is a very, very strong team. It's got a lot of depth to the team as well. So where before, we had a lot of strong players, but then sometimes the back end of the team wasn't as strong, but I feel like we're pretty strong all the way through."

Topics
Women's Golf
Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸