Charley Hull At '80%' In Solheim Cup Practice After Injury Scare

Charley Hull insists she’ll be fully fit to help Europe in their bid for a Solheim Cup hat-trick, despite struggling with a neck injury in the build-up.

Hull believes she suffered a sprain after a combination of sleeping funny on the plane to Spain and jolting her neck lifting her golf bag.

It resulted in the 27-year-old only being able to play at “80 percent” during practice rounds at Finca Cortesin, but she's determined to be ready to go by Friday morning.

"Last week I picked up my golf bag and hurt my back and then every time I looked down, two days later, I had this weird pressure in my head feeling dizzy," Hull told Sky Sports.

"Then I slept weirdly on the plane, so I think it was the nerve blocked and it sprained by neck.

She added on Sky Sports News: "It's still a bit sore, but hopefully good by Friday. Swinging at like 80 per cent as it hurts some of my tilts on the way down, but I'm hitting it good, considering.

"It is actually feeling a lot better since I played. The sprain was a bit sore but I actually do feel a lot better. I will have more physio but can move it a bit more now."

Hull will play a sixth straight Solheim Cup as part of a stellar line-up Suzann Pettersen has assembled for Europe's bid for a triple-header of wins.

And with eight of the side that won in America two years ago, Hull says the hosts have huge depth to the side heading into the contest.

"I feel like the whole team get along this year," Hull said. "Everyone's pretty chill and it's nice.

"I think this is a very, very strong team. It's got a lot of depth to the team as well. So where before, we had a lot of strong players, but then sometimes the back end of the team wasn't as strong, but I feel like we're pretty strong all the way through."