Sony Open Tee Times - Final Round

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray sit at 14-under going into the final round of the Sony Open, with a number of players within striking distance

Keegan Bradley at the top of his backswing during the Sony Open
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matt Cradock
By Matt Cradock
published

The Sony Open is set up for a thrilling finish, with 31 players within six shots of leaders Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray. Amongst those names are last week's winner Chris Kirk, as well as Byeong Hun An and former Sony Open champion Russell Henley.

Sitting at 14-under, Bradley is looking for a third PGA Tour title in 18 months, following his wins at the Zozo Championship and Travelers Championship. Murray, meanwhile, hasn't won on the PGA Tour since July 2017, but picked up two Korn Ferry Tour titles in 2023.

Grayson Murray at the 2024 Sony Open

Murray is looking for a first PGA Tour win since 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one shot back of the American duo is Sam Stevens, who will be hoping to go one better than his solo runner-up finish in 2023. He fired the joint best round of the day on Saturday at Waialae Country Club, with the 27-year-old looking for a first PGA Tour title.

Behind Stevens is a five-way tie for fourth, which includes Matthieu Pavon. The Frenchman was one of the 10 DP World Tour players who picked up a PGA Tour card in 2023, with last week's Sentry winner, Kirk, looking for back-to-back victories in Hawaii.

The leaders head out at 9.50am local time (HST), which is 10.20pm GMT, with a two-tee start in place at the Sony Open. Below is the full list of tee times for the final round.

Sony Open Tee Times

1st Tee

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round Four HST (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
7.40am (5.40pm)Erik van RooyenPatrick Rodgers Nico Echavarria
7.50am (5.50pm)Andrew PutnamHarris EnglishJ.T. Poston
8.00am (6.00pm)Matt WallaceK.H. LeeJoseph Bramlett
8.10am (6.10pm)Brendon ToddZac BlairRyo Hisatsune
8.20am (6.20pm)Ben GriffinCam DavisAdam Svensson
8.30am (6.30pm)Brian HarmanBrandon WuEric Cole
8.40am (6.40pm)Taylor PendrithTyrrell HattonAlex Noren
8.50am (6.50pm)Taylor MontgomeryStewart CinkCarl Yuan
9.00am (7.00pm)Akshay BhatiaPatton KizzireStephan Jaeger
9.10am (7.10pm)Russell HenleyNick TaylorS.H. Kim
9.20am (7.20pm)Troy MerrittKurt KitayamaAustin Eckroat
9.30am (7.30pm)Chris KirkByeong Hun AnEmiliano Grillo
9.40am (7.40pm)Ben SilvermanTaiga SemikawaMatthieu Pavon
9.50am (7.50pm)Keegan BradleyGrayson MurraySam Stevens

10th Tee

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Round Four HST (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3
7.40am (5.40pm)Billy HorschelAaron Rai Justin Rose
7.50am (5.50pm)Corey ConnersMichael KimDenny McCarthy
8.00am (6.00pm)Keith MitchellWill GordonSi Woo Kim
8.10am (6.10pm)Ludvig ÅbergNick HardyHideki Matsuyama
8.20am (6.20pm)Dylan WuHarry HallChandler Phillips
8.30am (6.30pm) Ben KohlesMaverick McNealyJake Knapp
8.40am (6.40pm)Robert MacIntyreParker CoodyJoel Dahmen
8.50am (6.50pm)Greyson SiggLuke ListMark Hubbard
9.00am (7.00pm)Webb SimpsonCharley HoffmanSeamus Power
9.10am (7.10pm)Davis ThompsonTyler DuncanScott Stallings
9.20am (7.20pm)Robby SheltonTyson AlexanderJustin Lower
9.30am (7.30pm)Lanto GriffinNorman XiongMartin Trainer
9.40am (7.40pm)Matt NeSmithYuto KatsuragawaRow 13 - Cell 3
9.50am (7.50pm)Alejandro TostiGarrick HiggoRow 14 - Cell 3
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.


Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.


Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest