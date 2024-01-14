Sony Open Tee Times - Final Round

The Sony Open is set up for a thrilling finish, with 31 players within six shots of leaders Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray. Amongst those names are last week's winner Chris Kirk, as well as Byeong Hun An and former Sony Open champion Russell Henley.

Sitting at 14-under, Bradley is looking for a third PGA Tour title in 18 months, following his wins at the Zozo Championship and Travelers Championship. Murray, meanwhile, hasn't won on the PGA Tour since July 2017, but picked up two Korn Ferry Tour titles in 2023.

Murray is looking for a first PGA Tour win since 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one shot back of the American duo is Sam Stevens, who will be hoping to go one better than his solo runner-up finish in 2023. He fired the joint best round of the day on Saturday at Waialae Country Club, with the 27-year-old looking for a first PGA Tour title.

Behind Stevens is a five-way tie for fourth, which includes Matthieu Pavon. The Frenchman was one of the 10 DP World Tour players who picked up a PGA Tour card in 2023, with last week's Sentry winner, Kirk, looking for back-to-back victories in Hawaii.

The leaders head out at 9.50am local time (HST), which is 10.20pm GMT, with a two-tee start in place at the Sony Open. Below is the full list of tee times for the final round.

Sony Open Tee Times

1st Tee

Swipe to scroll horizontally Round Four HST (GMT) Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Row 0 - Cell 3 7.40am (5.40pm) Erik van Rooyen Patrick Rodgers Nico Echavarria 7.50am (5.50pm) Andrew Putnam Harris English J.T. Poston 8.00am (6.00pm) Matt Wallace K.H. Lee Joseph Bramlett 8.10am (6.10pm) Brendon Todd Zac Blair Ryo Hisatsune 8.20am (6.20pm) Ben Griffin Cam Davis Adam Svensson 8.30am (6.30pm) Brian Harman Brandon Wu Eric Cole 8.40am (6.40pm) Taylor Pendrith Tyrrell Hatton Alex Noren 8.50am (6.50pm) Taylor Montgomery Stewart Cink Carl Yuan 9.00am (7.00pm) Akshay Bhatia Patton Kizzire Stephan Jaeger 9.10am (7.10pm) Russell Henley Nick Taylor S.H. Kim 9.20am (7.20pm) Troy Merritt Kurt Kitayama Austin Eckroat 9.30am (7.30pm) Chris Kirk Byeong Hun An Emiliano Grillo 9.40am (7.40pm) Ben Silverman Taiga Semikawa Matthieu Pavon 9.50am (7.50pm) Keegan Bradley Grayson Murray Sam Stevens

10th Tee