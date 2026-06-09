Curtis Cup 2026 Preview: Teams, Format And How To Watch

Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles is the venue for the 44th edition of the biennial Curtis Cup.

The Curtis Cup is the biggest team match in women’s amateur golf, where line-ups from the US and Great Britain & Ireland will compete for the trophy.

Two years ago, Sunningdale in England was the venue as the hosts shocked the US with a 10.5-9.5 win, handing the team the trophy for the first time since 2016.

However, it is sure to be a tough proposition for the holders this year, with Catriona Matthew’s team looking for its first win on US soil since 1994.

As a result, Meghan Stasi’s hosts will begin the match as favorites, although both line-ups are packed with plenty of ability.

With the stage set for a thrilling battle between the two teams, let’s take a closer look at exactly what to expect from the Curtis Cup, including the format, teams, venue and how you can watch it.

Curtis Cup Format

The match, which is jointly organized by the USGA and The R&A, features two teams of eight competing in three foursomes and three fourball matches on each of the first two days, with eight singles matches on the third and final day.

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In total, there are 20 points to play for, with 10.5 points needed to win the match outright. In the event of a tie, the current holders retain the trophy.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Curtis Cup Format And Sessions Day Session Matches/Points Available Friday AM Fourballs 3 Friday PM Foursomes 3 Saturday AM Fourballs 3 Saturday PM Foursomes 3 Sunday Singles 8 Row 6 - Cell 0 TOTAL 20

Curtis Cup Teams

Team USA

Team USA features three of the players who competed in 2024: Anna Davis, Jasmine Koo and Asterisk Talley.

Davis’s career highlights include victory at the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Her maiden Curtis Cup appearance resulted in a 1-3-0 record.

University of Southern California junior Koo, who went 2-1-1 at Sunningdale, earned low amateur honors at the 2026 Chevron Championship, finishing T13.

Talley also had a 2-1-1 record at Sunningdale, while that year she also played in the Junior Solheim Cup and Junior Ryder Cup. She was also the 2024 US Women’s Open low amateur.

Asterisk Talley played in the 2024 Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The five US newcomers are Kary Hollenbaugh, Farah O’Keefe, Kiara Romero, Avery Weed and Kelly Xu.

Ohio State University's Hollenbaugh is a a two-time All American who had four wins in 2025. O’Keefe, of the University of Texas, has four collegiate wins in 2026 so far.

University of Oregon senior Romero was the recipient of the 2025 Mark H. McCormack Medal as the world’s leading amateur, while Weed is a rising senior at Mississippi State University.

Kiara Romera was the recipient of the Mark H. McCormack Medal in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, Stanford senior Xu counts helping her team win at the 2024 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship among her collegiate highlights.

Anna Davis

Kary Hollenbaugh

Jasmine Koo

Farah O’Keefe

Kiara Romero

Asterisk Talley

Avery Weed

Kelly Xu

Team Great Britain & Ireland

Two Great Britain & Ireland players competed in the 2024 edition. One is Arizona State’s Beth Coulter, who had a 1-2-1 record at Sunningdale.

A teammate of Coulter’s at Arizona State, Patience Rhodes, makes her second Curtis Cup appearance after going 1-2-0 at Sunningdale.

Patience Rhodes and Beth Coulter both played in the 2024 match (Image credit: Getty Images)

The remaining six are Sophia Fullbrook, Lily Hurst, Isla McDonald-O’Brien, Charlotte Naughton, Nellie Ong and Davina Xanh.

Florida State’s Fullbrook has three collegiate wins in 2026, while Hurst was the 2024 English Women's Open Amateur Stroke Play Champion.

McDonald-O’Brien, of Arizona State, was a quarter-finalist at the 2025 Women's Amateur Championship.

Sophia Fullbrook has three collegiate wins in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A career highlight of Naughton's was a record win at the Junior Orange Bowl in January, while Ong has previous team success, having helped Great Britain & Ireland win the Vagliano Trophy over the Continent of Europe in 2025.

California State University Fullerton player Xanh claimed her maiden collegiate victory in March at the Ping ASU Invitational.

Beth Coulter

Sophia Fullbrook

Lily Hirst

Isla McDonald-O’Brien

Charlotte Naughton

Nellie Ong

Patience Rhodes

Davina Xanh

Where Is The 2026 Curtis Cup?

The Curtis Cup is being held at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2026 Curtis Cup takes place at Bel-Air Country Club in Los Angeles. The private club was originally designed by George Thomas, but has since been renovated by Tom Doak and Renaissance Golf Design.

It is known for its suspension bridges, including one that spans a canyon at the par-3 10th.

Bel-Air Country Club also hosted the 2023 US Women’s Amateur Championship, and in 2030, it will be the venue for the US Mid-Amateur Championship.

How To Watch The Curtis Cup

US (all times ET)

Friday June 12th: 12.30pm-4.30pm: Morning fourballs (GolfChannel.com), 6.00pm-9.00pm Afternoon foursomes (Golf Channel)

12.30pm-4.30pm: Morning fourballs (GolfChannel.com), 6.00pm-9.00pm Afternoon foursomes (Golf Channel) Saturday June 13th: 1.30pm-4.30pm: Morning fourballs (GolfChannel.com), 7.00pm-9.00pm Afternoon foursomes (Golf Channel)

1.30pm-4.30pm: Morning fourballs (GolfChannel.com), 7.00pm-9.00pm Afternoon foursomes (Golf Channel) Sunday June 14th 6.00pm-10.00pm Sunday singles (Golf Channel)

UK (all times BST)