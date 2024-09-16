Which Solheim Cup Stars Are Playing On The LPGA Tour This Week?
Just days after an emotionally-draining Solheim Cup concluded at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club - a surprising number of players are returning to the LPGA Tour straight away...
Days after a compelling final chapter of Solheim Cup action in which Team USA just about held off a charging European side to win for the first time since 2017, it's back to looking after number one for many of the competitors involved at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
The LPGA Tour makes an immediate return to the calendar in the form of the Kroger Queen City Championship at TPC River's Bend, and 12 of the 24 players who represented either side in Virginia last week are going again straight away.
Four Americans are entered into the field while eight Europeans are hoping to extend their stay in the north-east portion of the country until September 22.
Among them is Charley Hull, who enjoyed an excellent Solheim Cup from a personal point of view and well and truly put Nelly Korda to the sword via a 6&4 victory in the Sunday Singles. In her post-round interview on Sunday, the Englishwoman said "roll on next week!" due to the form she found against some of the world's best.
Hull and Korda will face off again in different circumstances over the coming days as the American looks for her seventh LPGA Tour title of the season while Hull hunts her first and also attempts to make up for the heartbreak she suffered in a playoff at the same event 12 months ago.
Rose Zhang was the Solheim Cup MVP after a remarkable week in which the 21-year-old churned out four wins from four matches, and she will hope to continue that unbeaten form at TPC River's Bend. Fellow US teammate Andrea Lee will join Zhang as she searches for a second LPGA Tour title two years on from her first.
The final American golfer in the Kroger Queen City Championship field this week is Lexi Thompson. The 29-year-old is counting down the days until her full-time pro career ends in a few months, but she will certainly have one more chance at reaching LPGA Tour title no.12 on Sunday.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For many Europeans, however, just responding positively to a tough week will be high up on their list of priorities. Leona Maguire admitted it was "a bitter pill to swallow" after only featuring in two Solheim Cup sessions at RTJ, having previously never missed one. The gutsy Irish golfer is back in action at TPC River's Bend desperate to prove a point to her doubters.
Maguire will be joined by Linn Grant and Albane Valenzuela in attempting to pull out a statement performance just days on from a disappointing time against the US. Grant went pointless from four matches while her Swiss counterpart managed only half a point from two appearances.
Esther Henseleit earned 1.5 points from three outings at Robert Trent Jones and certainly did her reputation no harm whatsoever when going toe-to-toe with Andrea Lee on Sunday. The Olympic silver medallist from Paris 2024 will be looking to use the momentum behind her to gain a first LPGA Tour victory in Ohio this week.
Two Swedish stars have committed to the Kroger Queen City Championship, namely Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom. Both actually enjoyed strong weeks at the Solheim Cup - scoring two points apiece - and were a part of Europe's joint-biggest margin of victory in Solheim Cup history when taking down Thompson and Alison Lee 6&5 in Friday's fourball session.
The final 2024 Solheim Cup player to be back in action on the LPGA Tour this week is Georgia Hall - fresh off the back of a thumping 4&3 win over Alison Lee on Sunday. Hall hasn't won an LPGA Tour title since September 2020 and would therefore be delighted to make up for her team's defeat with a personal triumph days later.
Solheim Cup Players In Action At Kroger Queen City Championship
- Nelly Korda
- Rose Zhang
- Andrea Lee
- Lexi Thompson
- Charley Hull
- Leona Maguire
- Georgia Hall
- Linn Grant
- Esther Henseleit
- Anna Nordqvist
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Albane Valenzuela
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
6 Key Takeaways From My Solheim Cup Experience
Our Women's Editor Alison Root reflects on the 2024 Solheim Cup
By Alison Root Published
-
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Minjee Lee defends her title in the LPGA Tour event, which is taking place at a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
Kroger Queen City Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Minjee Lee defends her title in the LPGA Tour event, which is taking place at a new venue
By Mike Hall Published
-
Solheim Cup Player Ratings: Team USA And Europe Ranked Out Of 10
How did all 24 Solheim Cup players perform at Robert Trent Jones GC?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup
For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Bitter Pill To Swallow' - Leona Maguire Has Say After Sitting Out Three Sessions At Solheim Cup
The Irishwoman had previously never missed a Solheim Cup session but only played two of the five this year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Surprising Statistic That Shows Where USA Trumped Europe In The Solheim Cup
After claiming a 15.5 - 12.5 victory at the Solheim Cup, the stats showed how crucial the par 5s were to the American side at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published