How Many Points Has Every Player Won At The 2024 Solheim Cup?

The Solheim Cup is underway with the best players from the United States and Europe facing off at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Team USA are looking to win the Solheim Cup for the first time since 2017, with the Europeans retaining the Cup last year after the competition ended in a 14-14 draw.

After day one of the 19th edition this week, the Americans claimed a commanding 6-2 lead following the morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda, Rose Zhang and rookies Lauren Coughlin and Sarah Schmelzel all won two points for the USA on Friday.

Korda was paired with Allisen Corpuz in the first match of the event, and claimed a 3&2 win against Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit.

The American pairs of Zhang/Coughlin and Lilia Vu/Schmelzel also won their matches 3&2, while Maja Stark and Emily Pedersen were the only European duo to claim a victory in the morning session.

Team USA continued their ascendancy in the afternoon, with Korda/Megan Khang, Coughlin/Schmelzel and Andrea Lee/Zhang winning their matches comfortably.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom managed to claim another point for Europe in the fourballs, beating Lee and Lexi Thompson 6&5.

Team USA's lead is the largest in the history of the Solheim Cup after the opening day, and they now need just 8.5 points over the weekend to win the Cup for the first time in seven years.

American captain Stacy Lewis was delighted with her side’s performance on Friday, saying “it has been a really good day”.

Europe skipper Suzann Pettersen admitted that her side has a "massive" challenge of overturning the deficit, but stressed that there are still 20 points up for grabs.

The action continues on day two with eight more matches (morning foursomes and afternoon fourballs), before 12 singles match-ups on Sunday.

2024 Solheim Cup Individual Points

Swipe to scroll horizontally United States Player Points Record Nelly Korda 2 2-0-0 Rose Zhang 2 2-0-0 Lauren Coughlin 2 2-0-0 Sarah Schmelzel 2 2-0-0 Allisen Corpuz 1 1-0-0 Lilia Vu 1 1-0-0 Megan Khang 1 1-0-0 Andrea Lee 1 1-0-0 Ally Ewing 0 0-1-0 Alison Lee 0 0-1-0 Jennifer Kupcho 0 0-1-0 Lexi Thompson 0 0-1-0