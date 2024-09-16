Solheim Cup Player Ratings: Team USA And Europe Ranked Out Of 10

The 2024 Solheim Cup is in the books and it was a triumphant one for Stacy Lewis' Team USA who won the trophy back for the first time since 2017.

The Americans won by a score of 15.5-12.5 and there were plenty of standout performance from the home side including the likes of Rose Zhang, Megan Khang and Nelly Korda, while Europe's brightest spark and top scorer was Charley Hull.

Check out our ratings for all 24 Solheim Cup players this year:

Solheim Cup Team USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Zhang: 10

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match

1 win, 1 match Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Singles: 6&4 win vs Ciganda

Rose Zhang is the Solheim Cup MVP of 2024 with a 100% record of four wins from her four matches.

The Stanford standout had a miserable debut last year in earning 0.5 points from three games but well and truly turned it around at Robert Trent Jones.

She won her opening foursomes game with Lauren Coughlin before twice teaming up with Andrea Lee for successful four ball victories. She capped her week with a 6&4 triumph over Europe stalwart Carlota Ciganda.

Lauren Coughlin: 9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 1 wins, 1 match

1 wins, 1 match Singles: Tie vs Stark

US rookie Coughlin went unbeaten in an incredible debut that featured three wins and a half point in the Sunday singles. The American had won two tournaments in her five starts leading up to the Solheim and she continued her impressive form in her home state of Virginia.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She and fellow rookie Sarah Schmelzel both went 2/2 on the opening day in a master stroke from Stacy Lewis.

Megan Khang: 9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Singles: 6&5 win vs Pedersen

Like Zhang, Megan Khang went through the 2024 Solheim Cup with a 100% record after two four ball wins and a singles victory.

All three of her wins were big, with Khang never reaching the 16th hole.

Allisen Corpuz: 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 1 loss, 1 match

1 loss, 1 match Singles: 4&3 win vs Nordqvist

Corpuz won both foursomes matches with Nelly Korda, with the pair now 4-0 in their four foursomes games over two Solheims.

The 2023 US Women's Open champion lost her one four ball game with Lilia Vu up against Hall/Hull before taking down Anna Nordqvist 4&3 on Sunday to give her side a much-needed early point in the fourth match.

Nelly Korda: 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 1 wins, 1 match

1 wins, 1 match Singles: 6&4 loss vs Hull

The World No.1 was excellent for three days with three wins from three before getting blown away by Charley Hull in the singles.

Hull was seven-under for 14 holes so there wasn't a great deal Nelly could do, who then went and cheered on her teammates to victory over the course of the afternoon.

Korda definitely felt like USA's leader out there and she had a superb week to help her side win the trophy for the first time in seven years.

Andrea Lee: 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches

2 wins, 2 matches Singles: Tie vs Henseleit

Lee teamed with Zhang for two big four ball wins and then secured a critical half point vs Esther Henseleit in the singles.

2.5 points from three games and an impressive unbeaten record.

Lilia Vu: 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Four ball: 1 loss, 1 match

1 loss, 1 match Singles: Tie vs Valenzuela

The victorious moment belonged to World No.2 Lilia Vu, who shot six-under on Sunday to halve her match with Albane Valenzuela.

Vu won two points from her four matches but came up clutch when she needed to with a stunning birdie-birdie finish.

Sarah Schmelzel: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Four ball: 1 win, 1 match

1 win, 1 match Singles: Lost 1dn vs Sagstrom

Rookie Schmelzel flew out of the blocks with two points on the opening day before losing in both the foursomes and singles.

Still, two points from four in her debut was a solid start to her Solheim career and she certainly justified her wildcard pick.

Lexi Thompson: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match

1 win, 1 match Four ball: 0 wins, 2 matches

0 wins, 2 matches Singles: Lost 1dn vs Boutier

In what may well be her final Solheim Cup, Lexi Thompson will be disappointed to have delivered just one point from four games, which came in the Saturday foursomes with Lauren Coughlin.

She shot five-under on the final day in a brilliant singles performance but lost by one to a spirited Celine Boutier who shot five-under for the last seven holes to just pip her.

Alison Lee: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Hall

Alison Lee was comfortably beaten by Georgia Hall in the Sunday singles to end the week with a solitary point from her three matches.

Her one win came in the Saturday four balls alongside Megan Khang, where they took down the all-Swedish team of Nordqvist/Sagstrom 4&3.

Jennifer Kupcho: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 win, 2 matches

0 win, 2 matches Singles: Won 2&1 vs Grant

Kupcho got redemption on Sunday to win her first point of the Solheim Cup after taking down Linn Grant in the singles. She was one-under to beat the Swede by a score of 2&1.

She'll be disappointed to have lost both of her foursomes matches with Ally Ewing but delighted to have contributed.

Ally Ewing: 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 wins, 2 matches

0 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Maguire

It was a very disappointing individual return for Ally Ewing who lost all four of her matches at the 2024 Solheim Cup.

She lost twice with Kupcho in the foursomes by slender 2 down and 1 down margins and also lost with Thompson in the four balls 2&1. She was then beaten comfortably by Leona Maguire in the singles.

Solheim Cup Team Europe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charley Hull: 9

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: 6&4 win vs Korda

Hull lost both matches on day one but fought back to win all three of her final three games including a stunning 6&4 win over Nelly Korda where she was seven-under-par.

The fact that she played all five sessions shows the belief Pettersen had in her, and she delivered in a big way after a poor opening day.

This was her seventh Solheim Cup appearance and you feel that the confidence she'll have gained from the final two days could well push her on to finally secure a Major win next year.

Anna Nordqvist: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match

1 win, 1 match Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Corpuz

Player-vice captain Nordqvist was Europe's most experienced player and was excellent in winning two points from her three matches over the first two days when Europe were right up against it.

It fizzled out for her on Sunday, though, where she went down 4&3 to Allisen Corpuz and was just level par for 15 holes.

Celine Boutier: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Singles: Won 1up vs Thompson

Boutier was excellent on Sunday with five birdies in her final seven holes to completely turn her match around vs Lexi Thompson and give Europe real hope.

She only won one point from three matches over the first two days, though.

Madelene Sagstrom: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: Won 1up vs Schmelzel

Sagstrom was used just three times but won two points including in the singles where she was four-under to beat Sarah Schmelzel 1up.

She and Nordqvist won Europe's only point in the Friday four balls with a huge 6&5 win over Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson.

A very good showing from the Swede.

Emily Pedersen: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Four ball: 1 wins, 2 matches

1 wins, 2 matches Singles: Lost 6&5 vs Khang

Pedersen was one of just two players to play all five sessions and she'll be disappointed to have won two and lost three.

She'll be especially disappointed with her Sunday performance, where she was five-over to lose 6&5 to Megan Khang.

Georgia Hall: 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: Won 4&3 vs Al Lee

Hall lost both of her opening matches heavily but fought back to win two points from her final two matches including a superb singles win over Alison Lee.

The Englishwoman was four-under to win 4&3 and secure a much-needed early point for Europe, coming after she and Charley Hull won their Saturday four ball game.

Maja Stark: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 wins, 2 matches

1 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Singles: Tie vs Coughlin

Stark delivered 1.5 points from her four matches, highlighted by a clutch putt to keep the Solheim Cup alive on the 18th hole vs Lauren Coughlin in the singles.

She was the only player to not lose when facing Coughlin but will be disappointed with her overall points tally after winning in the Friday morning foursomes with Pedersen.

Esther Henseleit: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches

1 win, 2 matches Singles: Tie vs An Lee

Henseleit had an impressive Solheim Cup debut from her three matches, highlighted by a stunning wedge into the 18th on Saturday to secure a point alongside Charley Hull in the foursomes.

She then halved on Sunday up against the spirited Andrea Lee, who birdied two of the final five holes to get a crucial half point for the USA.

Albane Valenzuela: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Singles: Tie vs Vu

Valenzuela played just twice, which looked like it might have been the wrong decision after she shot six-under on Sunday to halve with Lilia Vu.

She might have come up against the winning half point but it was only due to back-to-back birdies from Vu.

0.5 points from two matches seems unfair for a player who was excellent in the final round and did not get the chance to play in session 2, 3 or 4 after her opening foursomes loss with Boutier.

Carlota Ciganda: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 wins, 2 matches

0 wins, 2 matches Four ball: 1 win, 1 match

1 win, 1 match Singles: Lost 6&4 vs Zhang

Europe's star from 2023 didn't look close to her best this time around, winning just one point from four matches. That came in the Saturday four ball, where she and Pedersen secured an important 2&1 over Ewing/Thompson to give Europe at least some hope heading into the singles.

She was then two-over on Sunday to lose 6&4 to Rose Zhang.

Leona Maguire: 6

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Singles: Won 4&3 vs Ewing

Maguire admitted it was "a bitter pill to swallow" in playing just two of the five sessions but she showed Pettersen what she'd been missing with a superb singles win over Ally Ewing on Sunday.

She ultimately delivered one point from her two matches.

Linn Grant: 5

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match

0 wins, 1 match Four ball: 0 wins, 2 matches

0 wins, 2 matches Singles: Lost 2&1 vs Kupcho

Grant had a Solheim Cup to forget. The Swedish star will surely come again but will want to move on quickly after losing all four of her matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Her 2&1 loss to Kupcho on Sunday was the closest of her four losses after a strong fightback from being 3 down after three holes.