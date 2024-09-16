Solheim Cup Player Ratings: Team USA And Europe Ranked Out Of 10
How did all 24 Solheim Cup players perform at Robert Trent Jones GC?
The 2024 Solheim Cup is in the books and it was a triumphant one for Stacy Lewis' Team USA who won the trophy back for the first time since 2017.
The Americans won by a score of 15.5-12.5 and there were plenty of standout performance from the home side including the likes of Rose Zhang, Megan Khang and Nelly Korda, while Europe's brightest spark and top scorer was Charley Hull.
Check out our ratings for all 24 Solheim Cup players this year:
Solheim Cup Team USA
Rose Zhang: 10
- Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match
- Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: 6&4 win vs Ciganda
Rose Zhang is the Solheim Cup MVP of 2024 with a 100% record of four wins from her four matches.
The Stanford standout had a miserable debut last year in earning 0.5 points from three games but well and truly turned it around at Robert Trent Jones.
She won her opening foursomes game with Lauren Coughlin before twice teaming up with Andrea Lee for successful four ball victories. She capped her week with a 6&4 triumph over Europe stalwart Carlota Ciganda.
Lauren Coughlin: 9
- Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Tie vs Stark
US rookie Coughlin went unbeaten in an incredible debut that featured three wins and a half point in the Sunday singles. The American had won two tournaments in her five starts leading up to the Solheim and she continued her impressive form in her home state of Virginia.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
She and fellow rookie Sarah Schmelzel both went 2/2 on the opening day in a master stroke from Stacy Lewis.
Megan Khang: 9
- Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: 6&5 win vs Pedersen
Like Zhang, Megan Khang went through the 2024 Solheim Cup with a 100% record after two four ball wins and a singles victory.
All three of her wins were big, with Khang never reaching the 16th hole.
Allisen Corpuz: 8
- Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 loss, 1 match
- Singles: 4&3 win vs Nordqvist
Corpuz won both foursomes matches with Nelly Korda, with the pair now 4-0 in their four foursomes games over two Solheims.
The 2023 US Women's Open champion lost her one four ball game with Lilia Vu up against Hall/Hull before taking down Anna Nordqvist 4&3 on Sunday to give her side a much-needed early point in the fourth match.
Nelly Korda: 8
- Foursomes: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 wins, 1 match
- Singles: 6&4 loss vs Hull
The World No.1 was excellent for three days with three wins from three before getting blown away by Charley Hull in the singles.
Hull was seven-under for 14 holes so there wasn't a great deal Nelly could do, who then went and cheered on her teammates to victory over the course of the afternoon.
Korda definitely felt like USA's leader out there and she had a superb week to help her side win the trophy for the first time in seven years.
Andrea Lee: 8
- Four ball: 2 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: Tie vs Henseleit
Lee teamed with Zhang for two big four ball wins and then secured a critical half point vs Esther Henseleit in the singles.
2.5 points from three games and an impressive unbeaten record.
Lilia Vu: 8
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 loss, 1 match
- Singles: Tie vs Valenzuela
The victorious moment belonged to World No.2 Lilia Vu, who shot six-under on Sunday to halve her match with Albane Valenzuela.
Vu won two points from her four matches but came up clutch when she needed to with a stunning birdie-birdie finish.
Sarah Schmelzel: 7
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 win, 1 match
- Singles: Lost 1dn vs Sagstrom
Rookie Schmelzel flew out of the blocks with two points on the opening day before losing in both the foursomes and singles.
Still, two points from four in her debut was a solid start to her Solheim career and she certainly justified her wildcard pick.
Lexi Thompson: 6
- Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match
- Four ball: 0 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: Lost 1dn vs Boutier
In what may well be her final Solheim Cup, Lexi Thompson will be disappointed to have delivered just one point from four games, which came in the Saturday foursomes with Lauren Coughlin.
She shot five-under on the final day in a brilliant singles performance but lost by one to a spirited Celine Boutier who shot five-under for the last seven holes to just pip her.
Alison Lee: 6
- Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Hall
Alison Lee was comfortably beaten by Georgia Hall in the Sunday singles to end the week with a solitary point from her three matches.
Her one win came in the Saturday four balls alongside Megan Khang, where they took down the all-Swedish team of Nordqvist/Sagstrom 4&3.
Jennifer Kupcho: 6
- Foursomes: 0 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Won 2&1 vs Grant
Kupcho got redemption on Sunday to win her first point of the Solheim Cup after taking down Linn Grant in the singles. She was one-under to beat the Swede by a score of 2&1.
She'll be disappointed to have lost both of her foursomes matches with Ally Ewing but delighted to have contributed.
Ally Ewing: 5
- Foursomes: 0 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Maguire
It was a very disappointing individual return for Ally Ewing who lost all four of her matches at the 2024 Solheim Cup.
She lost twice with Kupcho in the foursomes by slender 2 down and 1 down margins and also lost with Thompson in the four balls 2&1. She was then beaten comfortably by Leona Maguire in the singles.
Solheim Cup Team Europe
Charley Hull: 9
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: 6&4 win vs Korda
Hull lost both matches on day one but fought back to win all three of her final three games including a stunning 6&4 win over Nelly Korda where she was seven-under-par.
The fact that she played all five sessions shows the belief Pettersen had in her, and she delivered in a big way after a poor opening day.
This was her seventh Solheim Cup appearance and you feel that the confidence she'll have gained from the final two days could well push her on to finally secure a Major win next year.
Anna Nordqvist: 7
- Foursomes: 1 win, 1 match
- Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Lost 4&3 vs Corpuz
Player-vice captain Nordqvist was Europe's most experienced player and was excellent in winning two points from her three matches over the first two days when Europe were right up against it.
It fizzled out for her on Sunday, though, where she went down 4&3 to Allisen Corpuz and was just level par for 15 holes.
Celine Boutier: 7
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Won 1up vs Thompson
Boutier was excellent on Sunday with five birdies in her final seven holes to completely turn her match around vs Lexi Thompson and give Europe real hope.
She only won one point from three matches over the first two days, though.
Madelene Sagstrom: 7
- Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Won 1up vs Schmelzel
Sagstrom was used just three times but won two points including in the singles where she was four-under to beat Sarah Schmelzel 1up.
She and Nordqvist won Europe's only point in the Friday four balls with a huge 6&5 win over Alison Lee and Lexi Thompson.
A very good showing from the Swede.
Emily Pedersen: 7
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: Lost 6&5 vs Khang
Pedersen was one of just two players to play all five sessions and she'll be disappointed to have won two and lost three.
She'll be especially disappointed with her Sunday performance, where she was five-over to lose 6&5 to Megan Khang.
Georgia Hall: 7
- Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match
- Four ball: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Won 4&3 vs Al Lee
Hall lost both of her opening matches heavily but fought back to win two points from her final two matches including a superb singles win over Alison Lee.
The Englishwoman was four-under to win 4&3 and secure a much-needed early point for Europe, coming after she and Charley Hull won their Saturday four ball game.
Maja Stark: 6
- Foursomes: 1 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Tie vs Coughlin
Stark delivered 1.5 points from her four matches, highlighted by a clutch putt to keep the Solheim Cup alive on the 18th hole vs Lauren Coughlin in the singles.
She was the only player to not lose when facing Coughlin but will be disappointed with her overall points tally after winning in the Friday morning foursomes with Pedersen.
Esther Henseleit: 6
- Foursomes: 1 win, 2 matches
- Singles: Tie vs An Lee
Henseleit had an impressive Solheim Cup debut from her three matches, highlighted by a stunning wedge into the 18th on Saturday to secure a point alongside Charley Hull in the foursomes.
She then halved on Sunday up against the spirited Andrea Lee, who birdied two of the final five holes to get a crucial half point for the USA.
Albane Valenzuela: 6
- Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Tie vs Vu
Valenzuela played just twice, which looked like it might have been the wrong decision after she shot six-under on Sunday to halve with Lilia Vu.
She might have come up against the winning half point but it was only due to back-to-back birdies from Vu.
0.5 points from two matches seems unfair for a player who was excellent in the final round and did not get the chance to play in session 2, 3 or 4 after her opening foursomes loss with Boutier.
Carlota Ciganda: 6
- Foursomes: 0 wins, 2 matches
- Four ball: 1 win, 1 match
- Singles: Lost 6&4 vs Zhang
Europe's star from 2023 didn't look close to her best this time around, winning just one point from four matches. That came in the Saturday four ball, where she and Pedersen secured an important 2&1 over Ewing/Thompson to give Europe at least some hope heading into the singles.
She was then two-over on Sunday to lose 6&4 to Rose Zhang.
Leona Maguire: 6
- Four ball: 0 wins, 1 match
- Singles: Won 4&3 vs Ewing
Maguire admitted it was "a bitter pill to swallow" in playing just two of the five sessions but she showed Pettersen what she'd been missing with a superb singles win over Ally Ewing on Sunday.
She ultimately delivered one point from her two matches.
Linn Grant: 5
- Foursomes: 0 wins, 1 match
- Four ball: 0 wins, 2 matches
- Singles: Lost 2&1 vs Kupcho
Grant had a Solheim Cup to forget. The Swedish star will surely come again but will want to move on quickly after losing all four of her matches at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.
Her 2&1 loss to Kupcho on Sunday was the closest of her four losses after a strong fightback from being 3 down after three holes.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Which LIV Golfers Were Relegated From The League?
In a thrilling final day at Bolingbrook Golf Club, a number of players were relegated from the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jon Rahm Edges Joaquin Niemann For $18m LIV Golf First Prize, As Sergio Garcia Scoops $4 Million Bonus
Not only did Rahm scoop the first prize in Chicago, but the Spaniard secured the $18 million individual standings in his debut season on the LIV Golf League
By Matt Cradock Published
-
What Every Player Shot On Sunday At The Solheim Cup
For the first time since 2017, USA reclaimed the Solheim Cup on Sunday, as Stacy Lewis' side came out on top in a 15.5 - 12.5 victory in Virginia
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'A Bitter Pill To Swallow' - Leona Maguire Has Say After Sitting Out Three Sessions At Solheim Cup
The Irishwoman had previously never missed a Solheim Cup session but only played two of the five this year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The Surprising Statistic That Shows Where USA Trumped Europe In The Solheim Cup
After claiming a 15.5 - 12.5 victory at the Solheim Cup, the stats showed how crucial the par 5s were to the American side at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Solheim Cup Tee Times For Sunday Singles And Matches
Can Team Europe produce an historic comeback? Going into the final day of the Solheim Cup they will need to claim eight points from 12 to retain their trophy
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'We're Almost Done' - Stacy Lewis Reacts As USA Move Closer To Solheim Cup Glory
Leading 10-6 going into Sunday, the Americans are just 4.5 points away from claiming the Solheim Cup, with captain, Lewis, focused on getting the job done
By Matt Cradock Published
-
How Many Points Do You Need To Win The Solheim Cup?
The Solheim Cup is one of the most prestigious events in the women's game and, to secure the title, teams must hit a required amount of points
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Which Players Will Feature In All Five Sessions Of The 2024 Solheim Cup?
A total of 24 players are competing at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, but only two will play in all five sessions over the three days of action
By Mike Hall Published
-
Leona Maguire Had Never Missed A Solheim Cup Session... Now She's Missed Three
The Irish star has played a pivotal part in Europe's past Solheim Cup success but, at the 2024 event, she has featured just once in four sessions...
By Matt Cradock Published