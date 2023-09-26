Solheim Cup Legend In Passionate Plea After 14-14 Tie - ‘We Need To figure This Out’

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 18th edition of the Solheim Cup was one of the most dramatic and exciting in its history, and also the first time in the cup's history where the final score ended up being a tie, as Europe retained the title over the USA, 14-14.

Obviously, and rightly so, many were praising the incredible golf on display at Finca Cortesin, but others couldn't help but notice the score line, specifically the fact that Europe retained the trophy despite not actually winning the event. Many called it out and now, via X/Twitter, former US Women's Open winner, Paula Creamer, has voiced a very clear view on the matter.

Taking to social media, Creamer, who featured in seven Solheim Cups, winning five of them, wrote: "No more ties. A tie is in reality a win for the Cup holder. We need to figure this one out. Pick 5 girls from each team and have a match? Or designate one team member that would be the deciding factor and have a three hole match or even 1 hole? Bottom line is no more ties!"

Speaking after her team's defeat, USA captain, Stacy Lewis, suggested that a playoff in the future could happen, as the 38-year-old commented: "We were talking about whether there should be, when it is a tie, should it be a playoff, should it be a retain the cup? I don't know, I mean, it obviously would be better TV. It would be a better experience for the fans whether it was a team playoff or something like that, I think that would be pretty cool."

Social media reacted in a similar vein but, what's more important is the television figures that were reported following the tournament, with a peak TV audience of almost three quarters of a million tuning in to watch the Solheim Cup on Sunday, according to viewing figures from broadcaster, Sky Sports.

So, whether or not you agree with the statement that there 'should have been a playoff', the overall spectacle for the week was as gripping as ever, especially with home hero, Carlota Ciganda, rolling in the winning putt over World No.3, Nelly Korda.