Should There Have Been A Solheim Cup Playoff?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain will go down as one of the greatest ever Solheim Cups and one of the very best team matches in recent memory.

Suzann Pettersen's Europeans came back from 4-0 in the opening foursomes session to draw level at 14-14 on Sunday afternoon following a monumental and tight-fought battle with Stacy Lewis' Team USA.

The final day was as gripping as you'll ever see, with Caroline Hedwall notably turning her match around versus Ally Ewing before Carlota Ciganda stuck it in tight on the 17th for a tap-in birdie, a 2&1 win over Nelly Korda and, crucially, Europe's 14th point of the week.

It sparked stunning scenes and amazing celebrations, but Europe were celebrating what was ultimately a tie.

With the team defending the trophy they won in 2021, all they needed was a 14-14 score to keep the Solheim Cup on European soil, but should it be that way?

Carlota Ciganda secured the crucial 14th point for Europe (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not something seen in other team sports, where defending champions still have to go and win to retain their titles. It's worth noting that this unique rule also applies to the men's Ryder Cup, where there was last a tie in 1989 at The Belfry, with Europe keeping the trophy following their 1987 triumph away at Muirfield Village.

A playoff would simply be incredible TV and create lasting memories. It could have happened on Finca Cortesin's par 5 18th hole, the risk/reward 1st or via a mini match over three or four holes. Thousands upon thousands of fans watching one match would be unlike anything seen in our sport, in what would be must-watch TV.

It would be brutal for the players, who would feel nerves like never before, and especially the losing team and the player(s) involved. But ending on a tie with one team essentially losing, even though they didn't officially lose, feels unfair.

US captain Stacy Lewis was undecided.

"I was sitting there at closing ceremonies next to Mollie. We were talking about whether there should be, when it is a tie, should it be a playoff, should it be a retain the Cup," she said.

"I don't know, I mean, it obviously would be better TV. It would be a better experience for the fans if there was a, whether it was a team playoff or something like that, I think that would be pretty cool.

"But if you want to stick with the history of the event and history of what the men do as well, you probably stick with retaining the Cup. I don't know how I feel about that either way, to be honest."

We have seen a playoff before in the Presidents Cup, although the playoff to decide who won the event didn't actually serve its purpose.

Ernie Els and Tiger Woods played off in 2003 after a 17-17 tie at Fancourt in South Africa.

The duo played three holes before darkness stopped play and both teams and captains decided to end the match as a tie.

A Solheim Cup playoff would have been epic but it does also make sense that the team who retains the trophy get to keep it, which is essentially a win in itself. While the 'defeat' will be tough to take for Team USA, they can be proud of their play and take pride that they didn't lose.

A playoff would have been unimaginably tense and gripping, although the entire Sunday was a thrilling watch and more than good enough.