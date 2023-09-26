'Highest Ever Recorded' Solheim Cup Viewing Figures In... And They're Huge
Almost three quarters of a million people tuned in at the peak of the action on Sunday...
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A peak TV audience of almost three quarters of a million tuned in to watch the Solheim Cup on Sunday, according to viewing figures from broadcaster, Sky Sports.
As the action reached its climax at Finca Cortesin, an all-time channel record of 734,000 fans were watching on via Sky Sports as Carlota Ciganda drained the crucial putt for Team Europe in the 14-14 draw - securing a third successive Solheim Cup.
On average, 281,000 sets of eyes watched some of the best female golfers go head-to-head across the three days, with Sunday’s climatic race for the trophy seeing the highest average of 438k, which was 30% up on the previous edition in Ohio during 2021.
Every single day’s play beat its viewing average from 2021 or earlier, while all three days saw a peak audience of over 400,000.
The momentum behind female sport has continued to grow throughout this year, fresh off the back of the Women’s Ashes in cricket and the Women’s World Cup in football.
Sky Sports say this year’s Solheim Cup was the fourth-highest ever peak for a women's sporting event on the channel, following only the Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields boxing bout last year, the third Ashes T20 this summer, and the Cricket World Cup final between England and India in 2017.
Sky Sports’ director of golf, Jason Wessely said: “It was great to see such a thrilling tournament and atmosphere in Spain, and to know that thousands of people are continuing to enjoy women’s golf.
“We’re delighted to see so many new and old fans engaging across all our women’s sport portfolio, and we know that we have a fantastic opportunity both with women’s golf and beyond to tell the stories of the greatest female athletes and sporting events in the world.
“Our Sky Sports teams look forward to delivering all the live action at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, via our exclusive coverage and unparalleled commentary team.”
The 2023 Ryder Cup follows the Solheim Cup this week as the men take their turn to do battle at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Check Out Glenmuir's Huge Range Of Ryder Cup Apparel
Glenmuir has released its range of Ryder Cup apparel ahead of the big tournament, with some excellent products now available
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'How Many Wins Have You Had?' - Laura Davies On Wyndham Clark's Rory McIlroy Comments
The four-time Major champion had her say on Wyndham Clark's comments about Rory McIlroy
By Elliott Heath Published
-
7 Things The Ryder Cup Captains Will Have Learned From The Solheim Cup
Having the Solheim Cup so close to the Ryder Cup will have reminded Zach Johnson and Luke Donald of some key factors heading into Rome...
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Four Solheim Cup Stars Go Undefeated But One Stands Alone With 100% Record
Europe retained the trophy with the help of the only perfect record on either team...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Should There Have Been A Solheim Cup Playoff?
The 2023 Solheim Cup was an epic, but it ended in a tie. Should there have been a playoff to decide the winner?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
USA Captain Stacy Lewis Suggests Playoff After Solheim Cup Tie
Europe retained the Solheim Cup after a 14-14 draw with USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain
By James Nursey Published
-
Lexi Thompson Solheim Cup Singles Gamble Backfires
Thompson won her Sunday singles in the final match but, by then, Europe had already retained the trophy
By James Nursey Published
-
Social Media Reacts To Team Europe Retaining Solheim Cup
Europe retained the Solheim Cup via a 14-14 scoreline, with many individuals voicing their praise following the dramatic final day
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Spain's Carlota Ciganda Claims Crucial Point Over Nelly Korda In Home Solheim Cup
Ciganda defeated World No.3 Nelly Korda to ensure Europe retained the Solheim Cup
By James Nursey Published
-
Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2026?
We take a look at where the biggest clash in women's golf will take place in 2026
By Jonny Leighfield Published