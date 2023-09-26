'Highest Ever Recorded' Solheim Cup Viewing Figures In... And They're Huge

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

A peak TV audience of almost three quarters of a million tuned in to watch the Solheim Cup on Sunday, according to viewing figures from broadcaster, Sky Sports.

As the action reached its climax at Finca Cortesin, an all-time channel record of 734,000 fans were watching on via Sky Sports as Carlota Ciganda drained the crucial putt for Team Europe in the 14-14 draw - securing a third successive Solheim Cup.

On average, 281,000 sets of eyes watched some of the best female golfers go head-to-head across the three days, with Sunday’s climatic race for the trophy seeing the highest average of 438k, which was 30% up on the previous edition in Ohio during 2021.

Every single day’s play beat its viewing average from 2021 or earlier, while all three days saw a peak audience of over 400,000.

The momentum behind female sport has continued to grow throughout this year, fresh off the back of the Women’s Ashes in cricket and the Women’s World Cup in football.

Sky Sports say this year’s Solheim Cup was the fourth-highest ever peak for a women's sporting event on the channel, following only the Savannah Marshall v Claressa Shields boxing bout last year, the third Ashes T20 this summer, and the Cricket World Cup final between England and India in 2017.

Sky Sports’ director of golf, Jason Wessely said: “It was great to see such a thrilling tournament and atmosphere in Spain, and to know that thousands of people are continuing to enjoy women’s golf.

“We’re delighted to see so many new and old fans engaging across all our women’s sport portfolio, and we know that we have a fantastic opportunity both with women’s golf and beyond to tell the stories of the greatest female athletes and sporting events in the world.

“Our Sky Sports teams look forward to delivering all the live action at the Ryder Cup in Rome this week, via our exclusive coverage and unparalleled commentary team.”

The 2023 Ryder Cup follows the Solheim Cup this week as the men take their turn to do battle at Marco Simone in Rome, Italy.