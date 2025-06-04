Is Golf's Countback System Fit For Purpose?

There are many things golfers don't agree on, especially when it comes to club competitions.

The countback system in golf is one of those hot topics that you regularly hear debated in the clubhouse bar, with the question of its fairness and whether it is fit for purpose often being discussed at length.

In this article, I evaluate the current method for determining a tie in golf and share some of the Golf Monthly teams favourite alternatives...

What Is The Countback System In Golf? You might be thinking, how does countback work in golf? The simple explanation is that this system is used to determine a winner when there is a tie in a golf competition. The scorecards of the tied players are compared to determine a winner, with the victory awarded to the player with the lowest score over the last nine holes. If that fails to determine a winner, then they repeat the process for the last six, three or in some instances the final hole. The rules are slightly different for longer format competitions, or alternate scoring systems, but this is all explained in our handy guide - just click the link at the top of this answer.

The countback system is a widely used method to determine the winner in the event of a tie in a golf competition (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Is The Countback System In Golf Fit For Purpose?

This countback system provides a fair and time-efficient method of determining a winner in a golf competition when a sudden-death playoff is not practical.

This widely used method rewards a strong finish, as the countback usually only considers scores on the back nine holes of an 18-hole competition. The simple calculation can be carried out swiftly, and is generally considered fair, but what are the potential pitfalls?

Some would say that a strong finish over the closing few holes isn't a fair reflection of a player's overall performance, and doesn't necessarily mean that the player who emerges victorious is the one who has demonstrated the most consistency and skill throughout the round.

There is also the argument that a strong back-nine performance does not carry higher weight than a strong front-nine performance, so why should the last nine holes be used to determine the winner?

Either way, there has to be a winner and a loser. Someone is going to be disappointed in the end, but perhaps there are some alternative ways to resolve to dispute.

Should we be exploring alternative methods to the countback system that are a little more fair? Many club members believe so... (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Alternatives To Countback System In Golf

I asked the Golf Monthly team to come up with some creative alternatives to the countback system, and I must say they didn't disappoint.

One suggested awarding the title to the player with the most nett eagles, then the most nett birdies and, if necessary, the most nett pars (For those who are unsure, read our guide on what is a nett score?).

We also came up with a system where the lowest gross score wins, or the best cumulative performance on par-3 holes.

The traditionalists in the group of course wanted a playoff, with all the pressure and jeopardy that it naturally provides.

This started a ferocious debate among the staff, so this is clearly a very divisive topic, but what do you think?

I'd be really interested to hear your thoughts on our suggestions, and to hear some of yours, so share them in the comments box below.