Social Media Reacts To Team Europe Retaining Solheim Cup
Europe retained the Solheim Cup via a 14-14 scoreline, with many individuals voicing their praise following the dramatic final day
Team Europe have retained the Solheim Cup thanks to a historic 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin in Spain.
In the competition's 18 editions, the final score had never finished level - despite a plethora of tight endings. But, in the 2023 version, Carlota Ciganda holed the crucial putt on the 17th green after sticking her tee shot within a few feet - clinching a full point which dragged Europe to the magic number.
While Ciganda's contribution was undoubtedly vital, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall overturned a highly unfavourable situation in which she was three down with six to play - ultimately claiming a full point on the last.
A host of golf personalities were desperate to have their say on social media, including Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald and Team USA player, Justin Thomas.
"I couldn't be more proud."An emotional @suzannpettersen speaks after @SolheimCupEuro clinched keeping the cup 🏆#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/z9cAgvsYpaSeptember 24, 2023
A couple of daggers from Carlota to turn her match around on 16 & 17. What a performance from @SolheimCupEuro & @suzannpettersen to retain the Cup 🏆Well done ladies 🇪🇺💙💛👏🏼September 24, 2023
Unbelievable finish at @TheSolheimCup. Those clutch shots by @carlotagolf were amazing. Loved to see @Lexi go out and play great today in the anchor match. Extremely proud and happy for @CKnightGolf33 and her great play this week. Repping @AlabamaWGolf!September 24, 2023
Many congratulations to @suzannpettersen and @SolheimCupEuro to come back from 4 nil down was a superb effort enjoy your moment #SolheimCup2023September 24, 2023
Caroline Hedwall was 3 down with 6 to play and won 2 up. Birdied 13, 14, 16, 17, 18. Staggering. One of the most clutch performances in team golf history. And this after sitting the first three sessions of the competition.September 24, 2023
🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 https://t.co/p8LrKIaYEHSeptember 24, 2023
Congratulations @SolheimCupEuro what a day… 🏆 🇪🇺 https://t.co/n7NkQzzpq3September 24, 2023
Tremendous 🇪🇺 performance is @SolheimCup @SolheimCupEuro coming back from 0-4 after first session. Incredible fortitude, determination and golfing courage. Well done 👍🏻September 24, 2023
🎶 CARLOTA CIGANDA! 🎶@SolheimCupEuro will be singing her name all night in Spain!#SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/HRZTxTzsPgSeptember 24, 2023
Ciganda 🎯🎯 😮💨 #SolheimCupSeptember 24, 2023
Carlota Ciganda has had a wild summer and career. Penalized for slow play to miss the cut at Evian. Doubled 18 to MC at AIG. Brilliant golf for a decade, no wins since 2016.Today on home Spanish soil after a shank at 15, birdies at 16 & 17 give Europe its first Solheim 3-peat. https://t.co/nSm8R4HZHpSeptember 24, 2023
Congratulations @SolheimCupEuro 🇪🇺Let's go for the double 🏆#TeamEurope pic.twitter.com/tT45SHdyaNSeptember 24, 2023
Not the result we wanted but it’s electric out here watching these ladies play. What a week of women’s golf! My heart was pounding all day! 🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/TKNsI1EaaFSeptember 24, 2023
What. A. Show. Congrats team Europe on retaining the cup. Team USA put up quite the fight. I feel like we’re going to be talking about this one for a while. All those in favor of extra holes say ay. https://t.co/ZzQiFthCT6September 24, 2023
It has been a pleasure to be a @TheSolheimCup ambassador and to live the tournament on site with my family. Congratulations to @SolheimCupEuro for the victory and also to @SolheimCupUSA for an amazing performance! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7CcU5JIE5September 24, 2023
𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗛𝗘𝗜𝗠 𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗦 🌟 @SolheimCupEuro retain @TheSolheimCup 🏆🇪🇺#TeamEurope | #SolheimCup pic.twitter.com/tRxOXfaM4tSeptember 24, 2023
What an incredible performance from 4 points down by @suzannpettersen and her team @TheSolheimCup Particularly brilliant by Caroline Hedwall and @carlotagolf to turn their matches at the end with some great play.September 24, 2023
Proud of our team ❤️We’ll go after it again in 2024. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eEKaRVvLPTSeptember 24, 2023
Huge congratulations to @SolheimCupEuro on retaining the Solheim Cup 👏 https://t.co/UfQPqIyX6zSeptember 24, 2023
THE TROPHY STAYS IN EUROPE 🇪🇺🇪🇺Congratulations! @SolheimCupEuro 👏👏#VamosGirls | #SolheimCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hdjNfa4VGKSeptember 24, 2023
Europe's achievement was all the more extraordinary when it's considered the home team were 4-0 down after the first session on Friday morning, with a pair of 3-1 session victories for Europe in two of the subsequent three rounds setting up a sensational singles Sunday.
While many people were thrilled with the quality of golf on show in Casares, especially on the final day, there were calls from several quarters to abolish the possibility of a tie and set up Solheim Cup playoffs with immediate effect.
Could really use a change to a playoff at the Solheim Cup implemented immediatelySeptember 24, 2023
Phenomenal Solheim Cup. Enjoyed every minute of it. But in my humblest of humble opinions, the “Retain” needs to go in all of these competitions. Send out all 12 from both sides go play one par 3. Total strokes wins.September 24, 2023
PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An offered up a suggestion which could see the Solheim Cup winners play the best in Asia - a competition which would surely garner interest given seven of the world's top 20 hail from that continent.
the winners of solheim cup plays team Asia 👍 or 👎September 24, 2023
