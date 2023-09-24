Social Media Reacts To Team Europe Retaining Solheim Cup

Europe retained the Solheim Cup via a 14-14 scoreline, with many individuals voicing their praise following the dramatic final day

Team Europe stand on the stage after winning the Solheim Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By Jonny Leighfield
published

Team Europe have retained the Solheim Cup thanks to a historic 14-14 tie at Finca Cortesin in Spain. 

In the competition's 18 editions, the final score had never finished level - despite a plethora of tight endings. But, in the 2023 version, Carlota Ciganda holed the crucial putt on the 17th green after sticking her tee shot within a few feet - clinching a full point which dragged Europe to the magic number.

While Ciganda's contribution was undoubtedly vital, Sweden's Caroline Hedwall overturned a highly unfavourable situation in which she was three down with six to play - ultimately claiming a full point on the last.

A host of golf personalities were desperate to have their say on social media, including Team Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald and Team USA player, Justin Thomas.

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more

Europe's achievement was all the more extraordinary when it's considered the home team were 4-0 down after the first session on Friday morning, with a pair of 3-1 session victories for Europe in two of the subsequent three rounds setting up a sensational singles Sunday.

While many people were thrilled with the quality of golf on show in Casares, especially on the final day, there were calls from several quarters to abolish the possibility of a tie and set up Solheim Cup playoffs with immediate effect.

See more
See more

PGA Tour player Byeong Hun An offered up a suggestion which could see the Solheim Cup winners play the best in Asia - a competition which would surely garner interest given seven of the world's top 20 hail from that continent.

See more
Topics
Women's Golf
Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing from time to time and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸