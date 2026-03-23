Six-Time Major Winner Gives Update After Heart Surgery

Sir Nick Faldo has provided an update on his health following open heart surgery in January.

The six-time Major winner published a video on his social media channels, where he spoke about his progress since the surgery, and confirmed he would be on broadcasting duties for Sky Sports in the UK, as planned, during The Masters.

Looking fit and healthy, he began: “So, quick update on me. Doing good. It was 10 weeks ago yesterday since the big op, and I started cardio rehab a couple of weeks ago, which was great, but boy, did they rein me in? Walking mega slow, started some arm exercises, finally. I’ve got them doing some golf twists as well. It all works.”

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A quick update from Sir Nick - very excited for everything to come over the next few weeks.See you all soon! pic.twitter.com/oagD0Nx7MYMarch 22, 2026

The 2026 Masters will mark 30 years since Faldo famously beat Greg Norman, nicknamed the Great White Shark, to claim his third Green Jacket, and he joked about the pair’s rivalry in relation to his health.

He added: “Here’s a funny bit. On my EKG, I’ve got too many little heartbeats at the bottom, which they call shark’s teeth. So I thought that was quite funny, 30 years later, celebrating 30 years, I’ve still got to deal with the old shark, so got to see the funny side.”

Faldo also revealed he’d done some light golf practice, adding: “I’ve got to take it easy this weekend, so I’ve just been chipping, I’m just going to chill, watch the golf.”

He then gave an encouraging update on his immediate plans, saying: “So, next week I’ll start making some content, try and dig up some new stories, something different that you haven’t heard from The Masters 30 years ago, try and see what I can remember.”

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Sir Nick Faldo joked about his rivalry with Greg Norman (Image credit: Getty Images)

He added: “I’ll see you on Sky from The Masters and other stuff so take care of yourselves and talk to you soon.”

Following the surgery, a statement was released on Faldo’s social media channels.

It read: “After two weeks in Cleveland, Nick Faldo, and his wife, Lindsay, are on their way home following a successful, scheduled preventative open-heart surgery to repair his enlarged aorta, performed by world-renowned cardiac surgeon Dr. Lars Svensson at The Cleveland Clinic.

“We are deeply grateful for Dr. Svensson and his exceptional medical team.”

It added: “Nick is now looking ahead to returning to his golf course design work and to the Masters Week in Augusta, GA, where he will be celebrating ‘Six back in '96. Home never felt so good.”

With the latest update, and the 68-year-old’s Masters plans intact, it appears that, thankfully, his recovery is progressing as anticipated.