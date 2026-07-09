Jordan Spieth Joins Scottie Scheffler In Adding Surprise PGA Tour Event To His Schedule

It's going to be a bumper 3M Open this year with Jordan Spieth joining Scottie Scheffler in committing to play in Minnesota the week after The Open.

It's not usually one of the bigger events on the PGA Tour for a couple of reasons, but the 2026 3M Open will now have two of the biggest stars in the world teeing it up at TPC Twin Cities.

As both Spieth and World No.1 Scheffler will be making their 3M Open debuts this year, heading to Blaine, Minnesota directly after competing for the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.

Scheffler confirmed he'd play at the 3M Open back in May, and now just ahead of returning to Royal Birkdale, the scene of his 2017 Open triumph, Spieth has joined him.

It was a surprising announcement from Scheffler, who would usually take time off directly after the final Major of the year before then heading into his final prep for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Spieth has followed Scheffler's example, but also maybe more out of necessity as he's currently down in 52nd in the FedEx Cup rankings and 54th in the Official World Golf Ranking so could do with some improved results.

Minnesota, get ready... Jordan Spieth is making his 3M Open debut July 20–26. ⛳ 🎟 https://t.co/7B0W5kSnyo pic.twitter.com/Aisf7dipjwJuly 8, 2026

Of course, a big performance back at Birkdale where he won his last Major in epic fashion nine years ago would help improve his standing.

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Despite results not being so good, Spieth's still a huge crowd favorite though, one of the biggest draws on the PGA Tour, so it's a huge plus for the tournament.

A relatively new event on the PGA Tour, the 3M Open only debuted on the schedule in 2019 and with a prize purse of $8.8m it's one of just three main schedule tournaments to play for under $9m, with only the Wyndham Championship having a smaller prize pot with $8.5m

Also being staged the week after the Open Championship is the toughest possible spot in the calendar, with the world's top players across in the UK playing the final Major of the season.

But this year will be one of the best, if not the best, field ever assembled for the event thanks to two of the biggest guns on the PGA Tour now attending.

Spieth will join Scheffler and the likes of Hideki Matsuyama, Billy Horschel and Gary Woodland in the current field for the 2026 3M Open - along with defending champion Kurt Kitayama.