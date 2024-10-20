After the third round of the Shriners Children's Open needed to be completed on Sunday following poor weather throughout the tournament, JT Poston sat on top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim heading into the final round at TPC Summerlin.

That puts him firmly in control of his destiny as he aims for his third PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2022 John Deere Classic.

Players are getting underway from both the 1st and 10th tees, and Poston, Ghim and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, who begins the final 18 holes four off the lead, get started at 2.55pm ET (7.55pm BST).

immediately before them, the players fourth, fifth and sixth on the leaderboard, Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Pendrith, begin at 2.44pm ET (7.44pm BST) from the first tee as they look to eat into the gap between them and Poston.

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.

Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times

All times EST/GMT

1st Tee/10th Tee

