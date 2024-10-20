Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times
After the third round of the Shriners Children's Open needed to be completed on Sunday following poor weather throughout the tournament, JT Poston sat on top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim heading into the final round at TPC Summerlin.
That puts him firmly in control of his destiny as he aims for his third PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2022 John Deere Classic.
Players are getting underway from both the 1st and 10th tees, and Poston, Ghim and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, who begins the final 18 holes four off the lead, get started at 2.55pm ET (7.55pm BST).
immediately before them, the players fourth, fifth and sixth on the leaderboard, Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Pendrith, begin at 2.44pm ET (7.44pm BST) from the first tee as they look to eat into the gap between them and Poston.
Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.
All times EST/GMT
1st Tee/10th Tee
- 1.05pm (6.05pm): Daniel Berger, Davis Riley, Ryan Fox/Joe Highsmith, Vince Whaley, Ben Taylor
- 1.16pm (6.16pm): Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg, Michael Kim/David Lipsky, Beau Hossler, Ian Gilligan
- 1.27pm (6.27pm): Rickie Fowler, Patrick Fishburn, Sam Stevens/Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Pierceson Coody
- 1.38pm (6.38pm): Taylor Moore, Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Moore/Trace Crowe, Lanto Griffin, Neal Shipley
- 1.49pm (6.49pm): Mark Hubbard, Jhonattan Vegas, Nate Lashley/Austin Eckroat, CT Pan, Nick Taylor
- 2.00pm (7.00pm): Ryan McCormick, Harry Hall, Chad Ramey/Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Alex Smalley
- 2.11pm (7.11pm): Harris English, Scott Piercy, Norman Xiong/SH Kim, Camillo Villegas, Luke List
- 2.22pm (7.22pm): JJ Spaun, David Thompson, Matt Kucher/Justin Suh, Chris Gotterup/Tyler Duncan
- 2.33pm (7.33pm): Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, KH Lee/Josh Bramlett, Adam Schenk, Ben Silverman
- 2.44pm (7.44pm): Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti, Taylor Pendrith/Zac Blair, Francesco Molinari, Wildon Furr
- 2.55pm (7.55pm): JT Poston, Doug Ghim, Kurt Kitayama/David Skinns, Denny McCarthy, Nicolo Galletti
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
