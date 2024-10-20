Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times

JT Poston takes a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim into the final round at TPC Summerlin - here are the tee times

JT Poston takes a shot at the Shriners Children&#039;s Open
JT Poston takes a three-shot lead into the final round at TPC Summerlin
Mike Hall
After the third round of the Shriners Children's Open needed to be completed on Sunday following poor weather throughout the tournament, JT Poston sat on top of the leaderboard with a three-shot lead over Doug Ghim heading into the final round at TPC Summerlin.

That puts him firmly in control of his destiny as he aims for his third PGA Tour victory and his first since the 2022 John Deere Classic.

Players are getting underway from both the 1st and 10th tees, and Poston, Ghim and 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Kurt Kitayama, who begins the final 18 holes four off the lead, get started at 2.55pm ET (7.55pm BST).

immediately before them, the players fourth, fifth and sixth on the leaderboard, Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Pendrith, begin at 2.44pm ET (7.44pm BST) from the first tee as they look to eat into the gap between them and Poston.

Below is the full list of tee times and groupings for the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.

Shriners Children's Open Final Round Tee Times

All times EST/GMT

1st Tee/10th Tee

  • 1.05pm (6.05pm): Daniel Berger, Davis Riley, Ryan Fox/Joe Highsmith, Vince Whaley, Ben Taylor
  • 1.16pm (6.16pm): Bud Cauley, Greyson Sigg, Michael Kim/David Lipsky, Beau Hossler, Ian Gilligan
  • 1.27pm (6.27pm): Rickie Fowler, Patrick Fishburn, Sam Stevens/Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Pierceson Coody
  • 1.38pm (6.38pm): Taylor Moore, Jacob Bridgeman, Ryan Moore/Trace Crowe, Lanto Griffin, Neal Shipley
  • 1.49pm (6.49pm): Mark Hubbard, Jhonattan Vegas, Nate Lashley/Austin Eckroat, CT Pan, Nick Taylor
  • 2.00pm (7.00pm): Ryan McCormick, Harry Hall, Chad Ramey/Erik van Rooyen, Garrick Higgo, Alex Smalley
  • 2.11pm (7.11pm): Harris English, Scott Piercy, Norman Xiong/SH Kim, Camillo Villegas, Luke List
  • 2.22pm (7.22pm): JJ Spaun, David Thompson, Matt Kucher/Justin Suh, Chris Gotterup/Tyler Duncan
  • 2.33pm (7.33pm): Matti Schmid, Rico Hoey, KH Lee/Josh Bramlett, Adam Schenk, Ben Silverman
  • 2.44pm (7.44pm): Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti, Taylor Pendrith/Zac Blair, Francesco Molinari, Wildon Furr
  • 2.55pm (7.55pm): JT Poston, Doug Ghim, Kurt Kitayama/David Skinns, Denny McCarthy, Nicolo Galletti
