JT Poston Cruises To John Deere Classic Title

The final day at the John Deere Classic made for tense viewing, as a number of players battled it out for a first PGA Tour win as well as a spot in the 150th Open Championship.

However, as the dust settled at TPC Deere Run, it was American, JT Poston, who secured his second PGA Tour title and a spot at St Andrews in just a few weeks time, with a three shot victory giving him the biggest win of his career.

"There were a lot of nerves out there today," revealed Poston, who added "after today, knowing I can play with those nerves and I can win and shoot a good score, no matter the pressure, is massive.

"I can't wait to play at St Andrews. I have always wanted to play in one of those at any of the venues, but for my first one to be at St Andrews at the 150th, I can't wait to get there and see what it is like."

Beginning the final day, Poston began three shots clear of trio, Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy. His day couldn't have started much better either, as the American launched himself out the blocks with three birdies on the bounce in the opening holes.

Five shots clear, those in the chasing pack did hunt the 29-year-old down but, through the front nine, he still found himself a few shots clear of fellow PGA Tour winner, Grillo.

That advantage did close to one stroke, however, Grillo faltered in the later stages as he searched for his first PGA Tour win since 2015. That left Poston to serve out the match as a run of pars kept him firmly ahead with a few holes remaining.

Bezuidenhout will make his fourth appearance at The Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Striping one down the middle of the fairway at the 18th, Poston found the green before two putting for a par and the biggest win of his career. Securing a spot in the 150th Open Championship, he is now fully exempt through the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Along with Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Grillo also earned spots at St Andrews. Poston also secures a place at the 2023 Masters, Players Championship and PGA Championship as a result of his victory.