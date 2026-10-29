Law Firm For Bryson DeChambeau In LIV Golf Bankruptcy Case Set To Dissolve
The law firm representing Bryson DeChambeau and several LIV Golf players in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy case is set to fold in an unwanted wrinkle to proceedings
In yet another legal wrinkle to LIV Golf's bankruptcy proceedings, the law firm representing Bryson DeChambeau and several other players is reportedly on the verge of collapse.
Described as one of Wall Street's most prominent law firms in a New York Times report, Weil, Gotshal & Manges had been representing DeChambeau and a group of LIV Golf players in the Chaper 11 bankruptcy case.
It's not expected that DeChambeau and the group of players will need to find alternative representation, but it's an unwanted distraction for all parties as LIV Golf 2.0 looks to get off the ground.
The news will also be a big surprise since one of the top law firms around is suffering such an alarming fall from grace, with the departure of top partners and a failed merger attempt blamed for the decision to wind down.
"Following a careful review of strategic alternatives, the firm’s management committee has recommended to the partnership that the firm pursue an orderly wind-down," read a statement from the firm published by Reuters.
Weil also advised DeChambeau's company, BAD Enterprises Inc, and a group of investors in a deal for Sportsbox AI, so had close links with the two-time US Open champion.
This facet of the bankruptcy case concerns player contracts with clarity being sought over whether the deals can be fully rejected with them then becoming fully free agents.
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There's still huge uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf 2.0, with players continuing to rule themselves out of the new version of the league.
The deadline set by investors BC Partners has been pushed back to 30 October after Scott O'Neil reportedly failed to meet the creditor's goal of between 30 and 40 players signing up.
LIV Golf insists it remains "on track" and appointing former TaylorMade CEO Mark King as Senior Advisor was a sign of confidence in the future.
Time is running out though, and DeChambeau is yet to declare his intentions one way or another regarding LIV 2.0.
Whether the collapse of the law firm representing him has any impact on proceedings remains to be seen, but it's another unwanted distraction in the seemingly never ending legal dealings LIV Golf has to work through.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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