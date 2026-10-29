Law Firm For Bryson DeChambeau In LIV Golf Bankruptcy Case Set To Dissolve

In yet another legal wrinkle to LIV Golf's bankruptcy proceedings, the law firm representing Bryson DeChambeau and several other players is reportedly on the verge of collapse.

Described as one of Wall Street's most prominent law firms in a New York Times report, Weil, Gotshal & Manges had been representing DeChambeau and a group of LIV Golf players in the Chaper 11 bankruptcy case.

It's not expected that DeChambeau and the group of players will need to find alternative representation, but it's an unwanted distraction for all parties as LIV Golf 2.0 looks to get off the ground.

The news will also be a big surprise since one of the top law firms around is suffering such an alarming fall from grace, with the departure of top partners and a failed merger attempt blamed for the decision to wind down.

"Following a careful review of strategic alternatives, the firm’s management committee has recommended to the partnership that the firm pursue an orderly wind-down," read a statement from the firm published by Reuters.

Weil also advised DeChambeau's company, BAD Enterprises Inc, and a group of investors in a deal for Sportsbox AI, so had close links with the two-time US Open champion.

This facet of the bankruptcy case concerns player contracts with clarity being sought over whether the deals can be fully rejected with them then becoming fully free agents.

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Breaking News: Weil, Gotshal & Manges is planning to wind down in a stunning collapse of one of America’s most prominent white shoe law firms. https://t.co/1DnLxVOxDhOctober 28, 2026

There's still huge uncertainty surrounding LIV Golf 2.0, with players continuing to rule themselves out of the new version of the league.

The deadline set by investors BC Partners has been pushed back to 30 October after Scott O'Neil reportedly failed to meet the creditor's goal of between 30 and 40 players signing up.

LIV Golf insists it remains "on track" and appointing former TaylorMade CEO Mark King as Senior Advisor was a sign of confidence in the future.

Time is running out though, and DeChambeau is yet to declare his intentions one way or another regarding LIV 2.0.

Whether the collapse of the law firm representing him has any impact on proceedings remains to be seen, but it's another unwanted distraction in the seemingly never ending legal dealings LIV Golf has to work through.