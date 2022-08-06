Sergio Garcia And Greg Norman WhatsApp Messages Revealed In Lawsuit

A series of text messages between Garcia and Norman are part of the ongoing lawsuit filed by the LIV golfers

Norman and Garcia smile at the LIV Golf draft
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Another week and another dose of LIV Golf drama, as it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are reportedly amongst 11 players to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Now, in yet another turn of events, a series of text messages have been released between Sergio Garcia and LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with it appearing that Garcia was going to jump ship to the Saudi-backed series back in February. 

See more

Texting Norman, Garcia wrote: “I just wanted to see how things are going with the League cause it seems like a lot of those guys that were loving it and excited about it last week, now are sh**ing their pants,” on 11th February.

Nearly a week later, the Spaniard wrote: “Hi Sharky! It’s official, the Tour has told our managers this week that whoever signs with the League, is banned from the Tour for life! I don’t know how are we gonna get enough good players to join the League under this condition.”

In response, the LIV Golf CEO, states that: “They cannot ban you for one day let alone life. It is a shallow threat.” Since the messages, both the DP World and PGA Tours have announced sanctions for the players that have moved to LIV, with Garcia reportedly 'flying off the handle' in an expletive rant at the BMW International Open.

DeChambeau and Mickelson chat at the LIV Golf event

DeChambeau and Mickelson are reportedly amongst the 11 players to file an antitrust lawsuit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the tirade, Garcia announced on ESPN (opens in new tab) that he is "going to hold off" resigning his membership from the DP World Tour, stating: "I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the Tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind."

Regarding players who have joined LIV, the Saudi-backed series has managed to attract the likes of Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson, with 11 Major champions now on the roster.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.