Sergio Garcia And Greg Norman WhatsApp Messages Revealed In Lawsuit

Another week and another dose of LIV Golf drama, as it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau are reportedly amongst 11 players to file an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Now, in yet another turn of events, a series of text messages have been released between Sergio Garcia and LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, with it appearing that Garcia was going to jump ship to the Saudi-backed series back in February.

Interesting to see how insistent Norman was (in these texts with Sergio) that the PGA Tour wouldn't and couldn't suspend players."They cannot ban you for one day let alone life." pic.twitter.com/foSDSIOg2LAugust 5, 2022 See more

Texting Norman, Garcia wrote: “I just wanted to see how things are going with the League cause it seems like a lot of those guys that were loving it and excited about it last week, now are sh**ing their pants,” on 11th February.

Nearly a week later, the Spaniard wrote: “Hi Sharky! It’s official, the Tour has told our managers this week that whoever signs with the League, is banned from the Tour for life! I don’t know how are we gonna get enough good players to join the League under this condition.”

In response, the LIV Golf CEO, states that: “They cannot ban you for one day let alone life. It is a shallow threat.” Since the messages, both the DP World and PGA Tours have announced sanctions for the players that have moved to LIV, with Garcia reportedly 'flying off the handle' in an expletive rant at the BMW International Open.

DeChambeau and Mickelson are reportedly amongst the 11 players to file an antitrust lawsuit (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the tirade, Garcia announced on ESPN (opens in new tab) that he is "going to hold off" resigning his membership from the DP World Tour, stating: "I want to at least see what's happening when the Ryder Cup qualification starts. See what kind of rules and eligibilities they have in there. If I agree with what they [are], I'll definitely keep playing whatever I can on the Tour and try to qualify for that Ryder Cup team. And if not, then we'll move on. But it is definitely something that is in my mind."

Regarding players who have joined LIV, the Saudi-backed series has managed to attract the likes of Dustin Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson, with 11 Major champions now on the roster.