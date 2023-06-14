'See You Guys At Travelers Next Week' - Koepka Can't Resist PGA Tour Return Joke

Brooks Koepka is not exactly well known for his jokes, especially in press conferences, but he couldn't resist a one-liner as he ended his media duties ahead of the 2023 US Open.

Winning the PGA Championship last month took Koepka on to five Majors for his career, which include the two US Open titles he won back-to-back in 2017 and 2018.

After struggling with injuries, winning this year's PGA Championship after a runner-up finish at the Masters showed he's right back to his best Major form - meaning Koepka is among the betting favourites to win the US Open for a third time this week.

Along with his title credentials, Koepka was also naturally quizzed about the huge PGA Tour deal with the Saudi Public Investment Fund, and what it means for LIV Golf in the future.

While he largely batted hypotheticals away, he couldn't resist a quip right at the end of his press conference, in response to talk that LIV Golf stars won't be allowed to just walk back onto the PGA Tour.

"Thanks, see you guys at Travelers next week," Koepka said with a smile as he left the podium.

It's not an everyday occurrence that Koepka cracks a joke with the media, but there was a ripple of laughter as the assembled press began to get the joke.

Here's the video of Brooks Koepka at the end of his US Open presser. "Thanks. See you guys at the Travelers next week."

After a deal that has left so many questions, just how LIV Golf players will get back onto the PGA Tour is a huge problem to solve.

Rory McIlroy said "we can't just let LIV golfers back in" and it's widely accepted that there will be some sort of fine to pay for those wanting to return to the PGA Tour.

Nothing will be sorted before the end of the current season either, when Jay Monahan and Yasir Al-Rumayyan will flesh out the framework deal and decide just what role LIV Golf will play in the future.

Monahan has stepped aside from running the PGA Tour to deal with a medical issue, and it's unsure just how serious that is and how long he will be absent.

And on the LIV Golf situation, Koepka isn't concerning himself with it just now, as he uses his laser focus and continues to shut out any outside noise to concentrate on a routine he's fine tuned for the Majors.

"I haven't paid too much attention to it, honestly," Koepka said at his US Open press conference. "I've been trying to prep for this week. I'm just trying to make sure I come into a Major championship.

"There's four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well."