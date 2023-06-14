5 Favorites To Win The US Open

The 123rd US Open is almost upon us, with the best players in the world set to battle it out for the third men's Major of the year.

Los Angeles Country Club is the venue as it hosts one of men's golf's marquee events for the first time and it promises to provide plenty of intrigue following Gil Hanse's restoration of this George Thomas classic.

As ever, there are plenty of storylines in the build-up, but here we're going to focus on the players most fancied by the bookies to leave LA with the US Open trophy.

Scottie Scheffler

Scheffler comes into the US Open ranked as the best player in the world, in spite of his recent putting problems. The Players champion is on an incredible run of ball-striking that has somehow only yielded two victories in 2023.

On his last outing at the Memorial, he gained almost 20 shots against the field in getting to Muirfield Village's greens, nine more than anyone else, only to give away more than eight of them with his misbehaving putter, ranking him last in that category. It's little wonder then that he is considering a putter switch.

That has been a common theme for him of late and could make tasting victory at LACC difficult. However, the venue has been described as a second-shot course and there is nobody better at peppering pins in world golf just now, so expect him to at least contend. If his putter is anything but freezing cold he could walk away with it. It's a big if, though.

Jon Rahm

Rahm won the year's first Major at Augusta National and has been trading the top spot in the rankings with Scheffler for the majority of 2023, with the pair establishing themselves as the clear one and two.

Rahm also suffered with the flat stick at Jack's place, although that was more of an anomaly that isn't expected to carryover to LACC. Like Scheffler, the quality of his approach play should stand him in good stead this week if he can improve his accuracy off the tee.

The fairways may look wide but catch the wrong side of them and you'll quickly find yourself in trouble in the bermuda rough, scraggly traps or in the barranca. It'll be hard to contend from there.

Brooks Koepka

The resurgence of Brooks Koepka has been as stunning as it has been swift. The American missed the six-over cut at the Asian Tour's International Series event in Oman in February before falling out of the world's top 100 as LIV Golf's wait to become OWGR-recognised went on.

A win on the breakaway circuit in Orlando ahead of The Masters gave a clue as to what was coming, but few would have predicted that would pave the way for his sensational return to the big time.

He led going into the final round at The Masters before succumbing to Rahm and finishing tied for second. In the aftermath, he insisted he would put that right at the next possible opportunity and did exactly that at the PGA Championship as he clinched his fifth Major in style.

Back to his best, Koepka is a golfer with no weakness and an iron will that only appears more impenetrable the tougher the situation he's in. Brimming with confidence, it's hard to imagine he won't be there or there abouts come Sunday evening.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy will likely never not start a golf tournament as one of the favourites, such is the immense talent he possesses. And although his game is definitely trending in a positive direction, it's hard to imagine him ending his Major drought this week.

His physical abilities aren't in doubt. Even with his B-game, he can still finish in the top 10, as he did at the PGA Championship. However, when truly in with a shout to win in his last two starts going into the final round, he has wilted.

He was tied for the lead after three rounds at the Memorial and then took top spot on his own early on Sunday, but lacked conviction in the big moments and threw away shots with his misfiring wedge game, making three bogeys on par-5s at Muirfield Village.

Last week he gave himself a chance to make amends as he chased a record third straight Canadian Open title. The Northern Irishman was two behind C.T. Pan ahead of the Sunday showdown only to labour to a closing 72 while the birdies flowed for those around him.

His struggles with his approach play are well known and ongoing, which will put him on the back foot this week, but more concerning of late have been these mental issues when trying to get over the line at PGA Tour events. There are far more likely candidates than McIlroy to win the first Major to be held at LACC.

Viktor Hovland

The Norwegian will be much-fancied to bag his maiden Major. After a series of close calls, he got an elusive first big win at the Memorial, made all the more impressive considering he didn't have his best stuff.

Hovland has been working on his attitude when under intense pressure following his disappointing final round at the 2022 Open. He began the day in St Andrews tied for the lead with McIlroy but the moment appeared too much for him and he rapidly ejected himself out of contention, eventually finishing six back after a closing 74.

Evidence he has learnt from that experience could be seen at the PGA Championship, when he went toe-to-toe with Koepka for most of Sunday until a 16th-hole double-bogey ended his challenge.

Also in his favour is his improved short game. His recent work with Joseph Mayo has paid dividends and he now has a far more well-rounded repertoire of skills. His undoubted strength, though, is his approach play, which is set to be key to success at LACC.

Could it be Hovland's time to deliver Norway a first Major then? It certainly can't be ruled out.