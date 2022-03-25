Seamus Power To Make Masters Debut After Match Play Advancement

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Seamus Power has been enjoying the golf of his life over the last 18 months, and now he will make his first ever appearance at the stunning Augusta National, with the 35-year-old securing a spot at the Masters following his superb run at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

The Irishman had gone into the final day of the tournament top of his group, with two wins over Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im meaning he was in prime position to advance out of the group stages.

However, despite Power actually losing his final game to Keith Mitchell, it didn't affect the final result, with Cantlay putting Im away 2&1, leaving the Irishman a guaranteed place at next month's Major championship.

It's an amazing achievement for Power, who, only 18 months ago, was ranked outside the world's top-500. Now, he sits inside the world's top-50, has a PGA Tour title under his belt and a future Masters appearance to look forward to.

What's more, Power has recently decided to join the DP World Tour in a bid to secure a Ryder Cup spot in Rome for 2023, with the 35-year-old's results in co-sanctioned events counting towards the Race to Dubai.

Currently, Power only plies his trade on the PGA Tour. However, to secure a European Ryder Cup spot, players must also be members of the DP World Tour. With the Irishman ranking 48th in the world, he is also the 10th highest placed European and, on current form, it is likely that he will rise further up that list, making him a real possibility for the Ryder Cup in 18 months time.

Power claimed his first PGA Tour title at the 2021 Barbasol Championship in July (Image credit: Getty Images)

With all of that to look forward to, Power will now face off against his fellow European, Tyrrell Hatton, with the Englishman breezing through the group stages of the WGC-Match Play with an undefeated record.

After a 3&2 win over Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Hatton would go on to defeat Si Woo Kim 1-up, before putting away Daniel Berger 2-up. This was despite a controversial incident on the 9th hole, where Berger and Hatton got a little bit tense over a drop from a penalty area.