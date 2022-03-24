Seamus Power Joins DP World Tour In Pursuit Of Ryder Cup Spot

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Over the past few years, Seamus Power has been in the form of his life, with the 35-year-old securing his first PGA Tour title at the Barbasol Championship, as well as a number of top-10 finishes.

Now, the Irishman is looking to join a select few, as Power has decided to join the DP World Tour in a bid to secure a Ryder Cup spot in Rome for 2023, with the 35-year-old's results in co-sanctioned events counting towards the Race to Dubai.

In the last year, Power has moved from the world's top-500 to the world's top-50. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"With the Match Play this week, the PGA Championship, the Irish Open and the Scottish Open all looking good, I thought it was a good idea, especially with the Ryder Cup in mind," Power stated, before defeating Sungjae Im 5&4 at Austin Country Club.

"I don't have to play much this year because I'll have affiliate membership, but if it goes well, I believe next year I have to play four events outside of the WGCs and the Majors. But for this year, if I play the four events I mentioned, I am covered."

Henrik Stenson will be captaining the European side in Rome (Image credit: Getty Images)

Currently, recently appointed European captain, Henrik Stenson, has yet to announce the start date for the qualifying campaign for Rome. However, if players are to make an appearance in 2023, they must be a member of the DP World Tour (Formerly the European Tour).

This was the case some years ago with Paul Casey, who decided to drop his European Tour card to play on the PGA Tour. By doing so, the Englishman also forfeited his opportunity to feature in the Ryder Cup.

He did return three years later though, with Casey stating: "I have missed my contribution to British golf, my contribution to Europe. My Ryder Cup experiences have been the highlight of my career. I want to be - and need to be - part of the European Tour, and then obviously that puts me in line to hopefully, possibly, play another Ryder Cup, which I would dearly love to do.'"