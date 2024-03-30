Scottie Scheffler's Under-Par Record Ends With Costly Double Bogey At Final Hole

Scottie Scheffler is the in-form player in the world right now, with the World No.1 picking up the win at his last two PGA Tour events - Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Continuing his devastating form, it came as no surprise to see Scheffler set a new record on the PGA Tour as, on Thursday at the Texas Children’s Houston Open, he carded a five-under 65 to make it 28 straight rounds under-par. This was confirmed to be the longest run of under-par rounds on record since the Tour started to collect such data in 1983.

However, records have to stop at some point and, just 24 hours after setting the new record, Scheffler's under-par rounds would end, with the World No.1 making a double bogey on the 18th hole to fire a level-par 70 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

The double bogey concluded a frustrating day for Scheffler, who began his round with a bogey, his first dropped shot in his last 50 holes. What's more, he finished with his first double bogey in 218 holes!

Speaking after his round and a three-putt on the last, the 27-year-old stated: "Frustrating lapse in judgment there. You never really know what’s going to be up there around the cup on 18. Yeah, just hit something and knocked the second one offline. Felt like I hit a good putt on the first one, maybe went just barely through the break so obviously it was a bit frustrating hitting a good putt and it not going in. Second one, I guess, just hit a little fast and didn’t see a spike mark there.”

He went on to add: "My game feels like it's in a good spot. Like I said, the conditions today made it really challenging out there with gusty winds coming from different directions. When the wind's more consistent, it could be blowing 25, it's a bit easier, but when it comes in and out like it was today it can be pretty challenging, especially on the greens. But overall still in the tournament, just getting ready for the weekend."

Scottie Scheffler records his first double bogey in 218 holes to end Round 2.The double results in an even-par score for the day, ending his record-setting streak of consecutive rounds under par on TOUR. https://t.co/6sfSmD1wPi pic.twitter.com/uf6hFOxs6qMarch 29, 2024 See more

Scheffler will start the third round four shots back of leader and defending champion, Tony Finau, who carded a joint course record 62 on Friday. Producing an eagle, seven birdies and a bogey, Finau made a huge jump to sit in pole position to potentially pick up the title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I knew I was in contention, near the top of the leaderboard with a handful of holes there to go and then the putter just got hot," stated Finau, who claimed the title here in 2022.

"I hit some nice shots, but it was mostly just draining some long putts from long distance, I chipped in for eagle on the eighth. Next thing you know, I'm like wow, eight-under, so it's strange how this game works, but you're never thinking ahead too much".