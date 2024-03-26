Texas Children's Houston Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Scottie Scheffler is in one of the standout groups for the opening two rounds of the Texas Children's Houston Open
The penultimate PGA Tour event before The Masters takes place with the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Despite not being one of the Tour's signature events, there are still some of the world's highest-profile players in the field - and some eye-catching groupings over the opening two rounds of the tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Many people's tip for the title will surely be World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, who is aiming for his third victory of the month after wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.
Scheffler has been grouped with two others who will be confident of a good week - Peter Malnati, who won his first PGA Tour event in nine years at last week's Valspar Championship and Will Zalatoris, whose return after a lengthy layoff with injury has included a T2 at the Genesis Invitational and a T4 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. The three get underway at 8.53am ET (12.53pm GMT) in the first round, with a 1.53pm ET (5.53pm GMT) start time in round two.
Another notable group sees defending champion Tony Finau playing alongside US Open champion Wyndham Clark and four-time PGA Tour winner Si Woo Kim. The group begins at 1.53pm ET (5.53pm GMT) on Thursday with a tee time of 8.53am ET (12.53pm GMT) on Friday.
Since claiming victory at the Fortinet Championship six months ago, Sahith Theegala has barely looked back, with a T9 at The Players Championship his latest impressive finish. He is grouped with former World No.1 Jason Day and three-time Major winner Padraig Harrington in the first two rounds. The three begin at 2.04pm ET (6.04pm GMT) in the first round with a start time of 9.04am ET (1.04pm GMT) in the second round.
Below are all the tee times for the first two rounds of the Texas Children's Houston Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Texas Children's Houston Open - Notable Groups
ET (GMT)
Round One
- 8.53am (12.53pm): Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 1.53pm (5.53pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim
- 2.04pm (6.04pm): Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington
Round Two
- 8.53am (12.53pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington
- 1.53pm (5.53pm): Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
Texas Children's Houston Open Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 8.20am (12.20pm): Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young/Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon
- 8.31am (12.31pm): Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Dylan Wu/Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall, Ryan Fox
- 8.42am (12.42pm): James Hahn, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens/Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai
- 8.53am (12.53pm): Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie/Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink/Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson
- 9.15am (1.15pm): Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker/Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee
- 9.26am (1.26pm): Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Matt NeSmith/Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin
- 9.37am (1.37pm): Keith Mitchell, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg/Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim
- 9.48am (1.48pm): Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Andrew Novak/Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Kevin Chappell
- 9.59am (1.59pm): Pierceson Coody, Parker Coody, Jacob Bridgeman/Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer
- 10.10am (2.10pm): Norman Xiong, Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn/David Skinns, Tom Whitney, Sam Bennett
- 10.21am (2.21pm): Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti, Jesse Droemer/Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Dawie van der Walt
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan/Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim, Ben Taylor
- 1.31pm (5.31pm): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Carl Yuan/Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren/Martin Trainer, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid
- 1.53pm (5.53pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim/Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings
- 2.04pm (6.04pm): Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington/Vincent Norrman, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey
- 2.15pm (6.15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge/Kurt Kitayama, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ
- 2.26pm (6.26pm): Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander/Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
- 2.37pm (6.37pm): Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair/Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
- 2.48pm (6.48pm): Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura/Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup, Hayden Springer
- 2.59pm (6.59pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Dougherty/Erik Barnes, Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr
- 3.10pm (7.10pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda/Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 3.21pm (7.21pm): Jorge Campillo, Rico Hoey, Rhein Gibson/Chan Kim, Blaine Hale, Jr., Callum McNeill
Texas Children's Houston Open Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 8.20am (12.20pm): Bud Cauley, David Lipsky, Roger Sloan/Ryan Palmer, Michael Kim, Ben Taylor
- 8.31am (12.31pm): Henrik Norlander, Justin Suh, Carl Yuan/Joseph Bramlett, Davis Thompson, Scott Gutschewski
- 8.42am (12.42pm): Patton Kizzire, Ryan Moore, Callum Tarren/Martin Trainer, Vince Whaley, Matti Schmid
- 8.53am (12.53pm): Wyndham Clark, Tony Finau, Si Woo Kim/Daniel Berger, J.B. Holmes, Scott Stallings
- 9.04am (1.04pm): Sahith Theegala, Jason Day, Padraig Harrington/Vincent Norrman, Davis Riley, Chad Ramey
- 9.15am (1.15pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Billy Horschel, Tom Hoge/Kurt Kitayama, J.J. Spaun, Cameron Champ
- 9.26am (1.26pm): Hayden Buckley, Robby Shelton, Tyson Alexander/Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Alex Smalley
- 9.37am (1.37pm): Nate Lashley, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair/Adam Long, Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
- 9.48am (1.48pm): Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Kris Ventura/Chandler Phillips, Chris Gotterup, Hayden Springer
- 9.59am (1.59pm): Nicholas Lindheim, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Kevin Dougherty/Erik Barnes, Trace Crowe, Wilson Furr
- 10.10am (2.10pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Raul Pereda/Victor Perez, Harrison Endycott, Emilio Gonzalez
- 10.21am (2.21pm): Jorge Campillo, Rico Hoey, Rhein Gibson/Chan Kim, Blaine Hale, Jr., Callum McNeill
- 1.20pm (5.20pm): Beau Hossler, Stephan Jaeger, Carson Young/Garrick Higgo, Richy Werenski, Bronson Burgoon
- 1.31pm (5.31pm): Aaron Baddeley, Josh Teater, Dylan Wu/Taylor Montgomery, Harry Hall, Ryan Fox
- 1.42pm (5.42pm): James Hahn, Justin Lower, Sam Stevens/Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Aaron Rai
- 1.53pm (5.53pm): Nick Hardy, Taylor Moore, Chez Reavie/Peter Malnati, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris
- 2.04pm (6.04pm): Ryan Brehm, Kevin Kisner, Stewart Cink/Jake Knapp, Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson
- 2.15pm (6.15pm): Matt Wallace, Gary Woodland, Brandt Snedeker/Nick Dunlap, Luke List, K.H. Lee
- 2.26pm (6.26pm): Martin Laird, Austin Cook, Matt NeSmith/Tyler Duncan, Mark Hubbard, Ben Griffin
- 2.37pm (6.37pm): Keith Mitchell, Doug Ghim, Greyson Sigg/Sung Kang, Taylor Pendrith, S.H. Kim
- 2.48pm (6.48pm): Brandon Wu, Thomas Detry, Andrew Novak/Joel Dahmen, Lanto Griffin, Kevin Chappell
- 2.59pm (6.59pm): Pierceson Coody, Parker Coody, Jacob Bridgeman/Mac Meissner, Ryan McCormick, Cole Hammer
- 3.10pm (7.10pm): Norman Xiong, Max Greyserman, Patrick Fishburn/David Skinns, Tom Whitney, Sam Bennett
- 3.21pm (7.21pm): Alexander Björk, Alejandro Tosti, Jesse Droemer/Thorbjørn Olesen, Joe Highsmith, Dawie van der Walt
How To Watch The Texas Children's Houston Open In The US
All times ET
Thursday 28 March: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 29 March: 4.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 30 March: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 3.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 31 March: 1.00pm-2.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Texas Children's Houston Open In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 28 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Friday 29 March: 12.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Saturday 30 March: 3.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Sunday 31 March: 4.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 10.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Time Is Running Out To Earn A Masters Spot - Here's How These Three PGA Tour Pros Can Keep Augusta Dream Alive (Without Winning)
Three players who aren’t yet confirmed for the Major can give themselves a fighting chance this week – even if they don’t win
By Mike Hall Published
-
LPGA Tour Prize Fund Surpasses $120m After Boost For JM Eagle LA Championship
The JM Eagle LA Championship will offer a record $3.75m, which sees the overall prize fund for the LPGA Tour season now stand at over $120m
By Mike Hall Published