Scottie Scheffler Sets New 40-Year PGA Tour Record At Tour Championship
The World No.1 opened up a healthy lead after round one of the Tour Championship - creating a little slice of history along the way
Scottie Scheffler has enjoyed one of the all-time PGA Tour seasons with six victories - including his second Major - and an Olympic gold medal to boot.
During an extraordinary 2024 so far, Scheffler has achieved a number of feats such as becoming the first six-time victor since Arnold Palmer in 1962, chaining together 41 consecutive rounds of par or better, and breaking his own PGA Tour money record in a single season - a number that continues to rise exponentially.
And, after one round of the 2024 Tour Championship, he has set another benchmark - with a little assistance from the FedEx Cup regulations.
The World No.1, who began the four-day event at East Lake two strokes in front of Xander Schauffele on 10-under as a result of leading the FedEx Cup coming into the final tournament, is now on 16-under heading into the second round after carding a 65 at the revamped Georgia layout.
Scheffler's closest rival, Schauffele makes up one of the two players closest to him in the standings on nine-under, with Collin Morikawa the other after becoming one of multiple golfers to fire a 66.
Scottie Scheffler cards a 6-under 65 and holds a seven-stroke lead after the first round of the TOUR Championship.Scheffler is the first player to hold a lead of seven strokes or more after 18 holes of a TOUR event on record (1983-present).August 29, 2024
But Scheffler's low round of the day means he is the first player to hold a lead of seven strokes or more after 18 holes of a PGA Tour event since records began in 1983.
Asked about the size of his advantage and what his approach was, given he began two strokes ahead, the two-time Major champion insisted there was no reason to think about anything other than attempting to score as low as possible on day one.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He said: "Just like any other tournament, if I came out here and shot two-over par and this was a regular stroke play event, I'd be sitting pretty far back from the lead.
"So treating it like I would any other tournament, just staying in my lane and doing the things I'm good at and that's just trying to focus on the task at hand and let all the other stuff take care of itself."
Should Scheffler go on to close out the Tour Championship ahead, he would earn the $25 million top prize and increase his earnings in 2024 alone to in excess of $60 million. That number will likely rise later in the year, too, once the Player Impact Program calculations are completed.
But, even if Scheffler managed to land a seventh PGA Tour triumph, it would leave him off the honors board in terms of 'most PGA Tour wins in a single season.'
Seven players - including the likes of Tiger Woods, Johnny Miller, and Gene Sarazen - have managed eight victories in one campaign, while Woods, Vijay Singh, and Paul Runyan each have a season with nine wins on their resume.
Ben Hogan achieved 10 in 1948, two years on from claiming 13, and Sam Snead took 11 titles in 1950. Yet, it is Byron Nelson who stands well clear at the top with 18 wins in one season - managed in 1945. That is a record that not even Scheffler is likely to beat.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Every LPGA Tour Rookie Of The Year Winner Since 1962
The list of LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year winners is a who's who of women's golf through the years including Hall of Famers and Major winners
By Elliott Heath Published
-
World Top 10 Player Seen Using A Brand New Srixon Driver At The Tour Championship
World No. 7 Hideki Matsuyama has put a new Srixon driver in play for the Tour Championship in an attempt to win the FedEx Cup
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Luke Kwon Finishes Top Of The Golf Influencers With Victory At Inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic
The YouTube star saw off Wesley Bryan, Sean Walsh and Roger Steele to claim the trophy after an eventful inaugural tournament on the back nine at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why PGA Tour Have Introduced Internal Out Of Bounds For Tour Championship
An internal out-of-bounds call has put paid to the plans of players, including Scottie Scheffler, to use an alternate route on the 18th at the Tour Championship - but why has it made the decision?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan Gives Update On ‘Complex’ PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF but insisted progress is being made
By Mike Hall Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Reveals Handicap Index When Playing With His Buddies
Scheffler - who is the World No.1 but does not technically have a Handicap Index - revealed how tough his friends make it for him when playing casual golf together
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Would Play A Lot Of The Tournaments If The Purses Were Significantly Less' - Scottie Scheffler Gives Refreshing Response To Money vs Prestige Debate
The World No.1 was discussing potential changes to the PGA Tour season and shared what really drives him to compete
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round One
Scottie Scheffler leads the way at the start of FedEx Cup finale the Tour Championship, and he's grouped with Xander Schauffele in the first round at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
PGA Tour Creator Classic Line-Up, Format And How To Watch
Popular golf influencers will compete in the new event before the Tour Championship – here are the details
By Mike Hall Published
-
7 Big Names To Miss The Tour Championship
Some of the world’s best players will appear at the FedEx Cup finale, but for some other big names, their challenges ended after the BMW Championship
By Mike Hall Published