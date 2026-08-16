FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Is At Stake At TPC Southwind?

A mammoth $20 million prize purse is up for grabs at the first FedEx Playoff event, where players are vying for points to push on further in the contest

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Justin Rose holds the FedEx St. Jude Championship trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the Wyndham Championship signaled the end of the regulation PGA Tour season, the circuit moves to the first Playoff event of 2026 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Last season, Justin Rose defeated JJ Spaun in an epic, as the Englishman got the better of the then US Open champion at the third time of asking.

Both men return to the event this year after safely qualifying for the Playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship the first of three tournaments in a three-week stretch.

Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualified this week and, following the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, just 50 players will move on to next week's BMW Championship.

Along with points, there is also the small matter of prize money, as a $20 million tournament purse is in play at TPC Southwind.

The 11th hole at TPC Southwind

TPC Southwind has been a regular on the PGA Tour's calendar since 1989

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the PGA Tour's Signature Events, the winner of this week's competition will bank $3.6 million for their efforts, as well as an elevated 750 FedEx Cup points on their overall position in the standings.

Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below...

FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$3,600,000

2nd

$2,1600,00

3rd

$1,360,000

4th

$960,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$720,000

7th

$670,000

8th

$620,000

9th

$580,000

10th

$540,000

11th

$500,000

12th

$460,000

13th

$420,000

14th

$380,000

15th

$360,000

16th

$340,000

17th

$320,000

18th

$300,000

19th

$280,000

20th

$260,000

21st

$240,000

22nd

$223,000

23rd

$207,500

24th

$190,000

25th

$175,000

26th

$159,000

27th

$152,500

28th

$146,000

29th

$140,000

30th

$134,000

31st

$128,500

32nd

$122,500

33rd

$116,500

34th

$111,000

35th

$106,500

36th

$101,500

37th

$96,500

38th

$92,500

39th

$88,500

40th

$84,000

41st

$80,000

42nd

$76,000

43rd

$72,000

44th

$68,000

45th

$64,000

46th

$60,000

47th

$56,000

48th

$53,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$49,000

51st

$48,000

52nd

$47,000

53rd

$46,000

54th

$46,000

55th

$45,500

56th

$45,000

57th

$44,500

58th

$44,000

59th

$43,500

60th

$43,000

61st

$42,500

62nd

$42,000

63rd

$41,500

64th

$41,000

65th

$40,500

66th

$40,000

67th

$39,500

68th

$39,000

69th

$38,000

70th

$37,500

71st

$37,000

72nd

$36,000
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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