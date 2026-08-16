FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Is At Stake At TPC Southwind?
A mammoth $20 million prize purse is up for grabs at the first FedEx Playoff event, where players are vying for points to push on further in the contest
After the Wyndham Championship signaled the end of the regulation PGA Tour season, the circuit moves to the first Playoff event of 2026 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Last season, Justin Rose defeated JJ Spaun in an epic, as the Englishman got the better of the then US Open champion at the third time of asking.
Both men return to the event this year after safely qualifying for the Playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship the first of three tournaments in a three-week stretch.
Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualified this week and, following the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, just 50 players will move on to next week's BMW Championship.
Along with points, there is also the small matter of prize money, as a $20 million tournament purse is in play at TPC Southwind.
Like the PGA Tour's Signature Events, the winner of this week's competition will bank $3.6 million for their efforts, as well as an elevated 750 FedEx Cup points on their overall position in the standings.
Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below...
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FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$3,600,000
|
2nd
|
$2,1600,00
|
3rd
|
$1,360,000
|
4th
|
$960,000
|
5th
|
$800,000
|
6th
|
$720,000
|
7th
|
$670,000
|
8th
|
$620,000
|
9th
|
$580,000
|
10th
|
$540,000
|
11th
|
$500,000
|
12th
|
$460,000
|
13th
|
$420,000
|
14th
|
$380,000
|
15th
|
$360,000
|
16th
|
$340,000
|
17th
|
$320,000
|
18th
|
$300,000
|
19th
|
$280,000
|
20th
|
$260,000
|
21st
|
$240,000
|
22nd
|
$223,000
|
23rd
|
$207,500
|
24th
|
$190,000
|
25th
|
$175,000
|
26th
|
$159,000
|
27th
|
$152,500
|
28th
|
$146,000
|
29th
|
$140,000
|
30th
|
$134,000
|
31st
|
$128,500
|
32nd
|
$122,500
|
33rd
|
$116,500
|
34th
|
$111,000
|
35th
|
$106,500
|
36th
|
$101,500
|
37th
|
$96,500
|
38th
|
$92,500
|
39th
|
$88,500
|
40th
|
$84,000
|
41st
|
$80,000
|
42nd
|
$76,000
|
43rd
|
$72,000
|
44th
|
$68,000
|
45th
|
$64,000
|
46th
|
$60,000
|
47th
|
$56,000
|
48th
|
$53,000
|
49th
|
$50,000
|
50th
|
$49,000
|
51st
|
$48,000
|
52nd
|
$47,000
|
53rd
|
$46,000
|
54th
|
$46,000
|
55th
|
$45,500
|
56th
|
$45,000
|
57th
|
$44,500
|
58th
|
$44,000
|
59th
|
$43,500
|
60th
|
$43,000
|
61st
|
$42,500
|
62nd
|
$42,000
|
63rd
|
$41,500
|
64th
|
$41,000
|
65th
|
$40,500
|
66th
|
$40,000
|
67th
|
$39,500
|
68th
|
$39,000
|
69th
|
$38,000
|
70th
|
$37,500
|
71st
|
$37,000
|
72nd
|
$36,000
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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