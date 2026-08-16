FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Payout 2026: How Much Is At Stake At TPC Southwind?

After the Wyndham Championship signaled the end of the regulation PGA Tour season, the circuit moves to the first Playoff event of 2026 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Last season, Justin Rose defeated JJ Spaun in an epic, as the Englishman got the better of the then US Open champion at the third time of asking.

Both men return to the event this year after safely qualifying for the Playoffs, with the FedEx St. Jude Championship the first of three tournaments in a three-week stretch.

Only the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings qualified this week and, following the conclusion of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, just 50 players will move on to next week's BMW Championship.

Along with points, there is also the small matter of prize money, as a $20 million tournament purse is in play at TPC Southwind.

TPC Southwind has been a regular on the PGA Tour's calendar since 1989 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the PGA Tour's Signature Events, the winner of this week's competition will bank $3.6 million for their efforts, as well as an elevated 750 FedEx Cup points on their overall position in the standings.

Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the FedEx St. Jude Championship below...

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FedEx St. Jude Championship Prize Money Breakdown