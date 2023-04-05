Sandy Lyle Set For Emotional Masters Farewell
The Scot will make an emotional last appearance at the Masters this year
Sandy Lyle admits it'll be hard to keep his emotions in check as he brings an end to his 43-year Masters career.
The Scot has decided to retire from professional golf and has chosen Augusta National, the scene of his most iconic moment in the sport, as the most fitting venue.
"It'll be emotional. Hopefully I don't burst into tears coming up the 18th in the second round," Lyle said. "Hopefully it's a good enough score to play the weekend. The last few years it's not worked out that way but you always live in hope."
Lyle first played The Masters back in 1980, finishing in 46th, and would go on to make history as the first Brit to claim a Green jacket back in 1988. The Scot's birdie from the bunker on the 72nd hole remains one of the most memorable moments in Masters history.
However, it hasn't been a happy hunting ground of late. With ever-increasing hitting distances, the course has become a "beast" for 65-year-old Lyle, who last made the cut back in 2014.
"I've had some good years, but the time has come," he added. "I'll return if the health stays good to watch and eat with past winners of the tournament. Age catches you up.
"Clubhead speed lowers without you even trying sometimes, and then the course is getting longer and I'm getting shorter. Not a good combination. The young ones are so good these days that I can't really compete against that.
"I would love to go out with two 70s but going on my scores for the last little while, it will be tough. It is a tough call to do it on this big course. But I know my way around. Adrenaline can do an awful lot for a golfer.
"I might have a few runs at a few birdies. You just don’t know. The big picture is that it is going to be a big call to make the cut. But I will give it my best shot."
Lyle gets his 42nd Masters appearance underway at 8.24am local time (1.24pm UK time) on Thursday alongside Jason Kokrak and Talor Gooch.
