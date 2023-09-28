Ryder Cup Opening Ceremony: Start Time, Pairings Announcement, How To Watch

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is edging ever closer, with the official opening ceremony set to begin the festivities on Thursday as Italy hosts the tournament for the first time ever.

Held on the Fan Village Stage at Marco Simone, the opening ceremony will contain the introduction of both teams, songs from a British pop star, and - crucially - the all-important first set of pairings.

Ahead of the much-anticipated event, here are all the key details you need to know.

WHEN IS THE RYDER CUP OPENING CEREMONY?

The actual ceremony itself takes place on Thursday, September 28 at 4pm CET/3pm BST/10am ET and is scheduled to go on for around 60 minutes.

WHO WILL BE IN THE RYDER CUP OPENING CEREMONY?

Hosted by Sky Sport Italy presenter, Melissa Satta, the show will see both Team Europe and Team USA’s players - plus their captains and vice-captains - introduced to the crowd.

The Italian national anthem will be performed by opera singer, Carly Paoli, with British pop star, Tom Grennan performing a two-song set to open and close the ceremony.

Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHEN WILL THE FIRST RYDER CUP PAIRINGS BE ANNOUNCED?

The first pairings are expected to be announced during the opening ceremony at around 4:45pm CET/3:45pm BST/10:45am ET on Thursday, but only for Friday morning’s foursomes.

Friday afternoon’s fourball groupings will be announced after the morning session on the first day, while Saturday’s clusters will be revealed shortly after play has ended on Friday. The singles line-up will be announced no more than one hour after play has ended on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH THE RYDER CUP OPENING CEREMONY

Sky Sports will show the Ryder Cup opening ceremony in the UK from 4pm CET/3pm BST on Thursday. US viewers can tune in on the Golf Channel from 10am ET.

TV coverage of the 2023 Ryder Cup is hosted by NBC Sports in America and will be shown live exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK. The British broadcaster will begin its programme at 7am CET/6am BST/1am ET on both Friday and Saturday, starting at 10am CET/9am BST/4am ET on Sunday ahead of the singles programme which wraps up the match. In the UK, the BBC will also broadcast highlights after every day's play at 8:30pm.