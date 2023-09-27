When Is The 2023 Ryder Cup On The BBC? TV Times And Schedule
All the details of when and where to find coverage of the match at Marco Simone on the BBC
It has now been 28 years since the BBC hosted live televised coverage of the Ryder Cup in the UK, with that honour going to Sky Sports since the 1995 edition.
However, after offering highlights of last week's thrilling Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, it also has plenty of options for keeping track of the action at Marco Simone via several of its platforms, including a TV highlights show after each day's play.
The BBC’s coverage begins on Thursday evening with a preview show between 7pm and 8.30pm on BBC Radio 5 Live, the home of its online radio content BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.
The action gets underway on Friday morning and from 6am fans can enjoy 12 hours of text coverage via the BBC Sport website and app as Luke Donald’s Team Europe takes on Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the foursomes and fourball sessions.
From 9am, you can also listen to coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.
For fans who are keen to see how the action played out on day one, there will be 90 minutes of highlights between 8.30pm and 10pm on BBC Two, which will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
There is a similar offering on Saturday, only this time fans can listen to radio coverage for three more hours, between 6am and 6pm, on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website or app.
The match is predicted to be one of the tightest in years, so there should still be plenty to play for as the action enters the third and final day on Sunday with all 24 players taking part in 12 singles matches as the battle for the Ryder Cup trophy comes to a head.
Once again, the BBC is offering live text coverage between 6am and 6pm via the BBC Sport website and app, while live radio coverage can be found via the same plaforms as the first two days between 10am and 6pm.
The Europeans need 14.5 points or above to reclaim the trophy it lost at Whistling Straits in 2021, while the Americans need just 14 to claim victory. To see how the action unfolded on the final day, viewers can tune into 90 minutes of highlights between 7pm and 8.30pm on BBC Two, with availability once again on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.
Below is the full list of TV times and schedule for the BBC’s 2023 Ryder Cup coverage.
BBC Ryder Cup TV Times And Schedule
- Thursday 28 September
7pm-8.30pm - Preview: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app
- Friday 29 September
6am-6pm - Live text coverage: BBC Sport website and app
9am-6pm - Live radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app
8.30pm-10pm - Highlights: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- Saturday 30 September
6am-6pm - Live text coverage: BBC Sport website and app
6am-6pm - Live radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app
8.30pm-10pm - Highlights: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
- Sunday 1 October
6am-6pm - Live text coverage: BBC Sport website and app
10am-6pm - Live radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website and app
7.30pm-9pm - Highlights: BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
