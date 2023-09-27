When Is The 2023 Ryder Cup On The BBC? TV Times And Schedule

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It has now been 28 years since the BBC hosted live televised coverage of the Ryder Cup in the UK, with that honour going to Sky Sports since the 1995 edition.

However, after offering highlights of last week's thrilling Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin, it also has plenty of options for keeping track of the action at Marco Simone via several of its platforms, including a TV highlights show after each day's play.

The BBC’s coverage begins on Thursday evening with a preview show between 7pm and 8.30pm on BBC Radio 5 Live, the home of its online radio content BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

The action gets underway on Friday morning and from 6am fans can enjoy 12 hours of text coverage via the BBC Sport website and app as Luke Donald’s Team Europe takes on Zach Johnson’s Team USA in the foursomes and fourball sessions.

From 9am, you can also listen to coverage on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website and app.

For fans who are keen to see how the action played out on day one, there will be 90 minutes of highlights between 8.30pm and 10pm on BBC Two, which will also be available on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

There is a similar offering on Saturday, only this time fans can listen to radio coverage for three more hours, between 6am and 6pm, on either BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, the BBC Sport website or app.

The match is predicted to be one of the tightest in years, so there should still be plenty to play for as the action enters the third and final day on Sunday with all 24 players taking part in 12 singles matches as the battle for the Ryder Cup trophy comes to a head.

Once again, the BBC is offering live text coverage between 6am and 6pm via the BBC Sport website and app, while live radio coverage can be found via the same plaforms as the first two days between 10am and 6pm.

The Europeans need 14.5 points or above to reclaim the trophy it lost at Whistling Straits in 2021, while the Americans need just 14 to claim victory. To see how the action unfolded on the final day, viewers can tune into 90 minutes of highlights between 7pm and 8.30pm on BBC Two, with availability once again on the BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app.

Below is the full list of TV times and schedule for the BBC’s 2023 Ryder Cup coverage.

BBC Ryder Cup TV Times And Schedule