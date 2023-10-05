Ryder Cup Europe Launches Investigation After Huge Fire Breaks Out At Marco Simone

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ryder Cup Europe says it is investigating a huge fire that broke out at Marco Simone Golf Club just days after the event was held at the course in Rome.

Various videos on social media have shown flames and huge clouds of black smoke rising up from one of the many gigantic hospitality structures positioned around the course.

No casualties were reported from the alarming fire, which comes just days after a confirmed attendance of 271,191 people came onto the course during the six days it was officially open for the Ryder Cup.

"A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon," said a Ryder Cup Europe statement.

"Local fire crews were called to the scene at 5.07pm local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

"Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure.

"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."

Insane footage from Marco Simone today, hopefully no injuries/ casualties #RyderCup pic.twitter.com/f1z333I9Q5October 5, 2023 See more

Luke Donald's side triumphed 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone and just as the dust settles the huge operation to take down all the temporary structures was due to get underway.

Local media reports that roads around the course have been closed and residents are wary of being told to leave their homes if the smoke continues to bellow out of the fire.

It's a worrying site given so many people were on site just days earlier, so Ryder Cup Europe will be keen to find out exactly what the cause was to see if it was something that could have even happened during the event.