Rumored LIV Signing Commits To Yet Another Asian Tour Event
Mito Pereira will play the Asian Tour's International Series Oman alongside a host of LIV Golf players
Rumoured LIV Golf signing Mito Pereira will play in the opening International Series event of 2023, in Oman.
Significantly, the International Series, which is part of the Asian Tour, is funded by LIV, and the appearance of the Chilean will fuel suggestions that he will be unveiled as one of its new signings ahead of the 2023 season, which begins at El Camaleon Golf Club on 24 February. The news comes after confirmation that the Chilean will also play in another Asian Tour event funded by the Saudi Public Investment Fund that bankrolls LIV, this week's Saudi International.
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman has previously said he is targeting seven new signings for the expanded 14-tournament League, and it has been reported that the 27-year-old will be among them. If Pereira does sign for LIV Golf, he will join compatriot Joaquin Niemann where he would be expected to accompany him on the Torque GC team.
Niemann recently revealed he was "doing everything possible" to persuade Pereira to join LIV. He told Chilean newspaper La Tercera: "I would love to bring him, I'm doing everything possible, but in the end it's his decision. I imagine him playing the LIV. It would be ideal for him to be on the team, but that is not yet known. I hope it is. For me, at least, it would be ideal if he was on the team."
Neimann is another who will appear in the Oman event, taking place between 9 and 12 February. As well as the 24-year-old, a host of other players from the circuit will appear, including Major winners Sergio Garcia, Graeme McDowell, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel. David Puig, Eugenio Chacarra and 2022 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Sihwan Kim are among the other LIV players who will appear.
Asian Tour Cho Minn Thant said: “Re-introducing the International Series, with heavyweight stars such as these, in new markets like the Middle East, provides unimaginable exposure for the game of golf in locations where the potential for growth is enormous.”
The Oman Open had been a Challenge Tour event before moving to the DP World Tour in 2018. Its transition to the International Series Oman is similar to another former DP World Tour event, the Qatar Masters, which follows the Oman event in the schedule as another International Series event.
The International Series provides over $20m to the 2023 Asian Tour prize fund. It will have 10 events this year – an increase of three from last year, with purses of at least $2m per tournament.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
