Joaquin Niemann 'Doing Everything Possible' To Bring Mito Pereira To LIV Golf
The Chilean is keen to bring his countryman Mito Pereira over to LIV Golf
Joaquin Niemann has said he is doing "everything possible" to bring close friend and fellow Chilean Mito Pereira to LIV Golf.
The two-time PGA Tour winner is captain of LIV Golf's Torque GC team, and it seems like he is very keen in bringing his countryman onto the side ahead of the full 14-event LIV Golf League launch in February.
"I would love to bring him, I'm doing everything possible, but in the end it's his decision," Niemann told Chilean newspaper La Tercera (opens in new tab).
“I imagine him playing the LIV. It would be ideal for him to be on the team, but that is not yet known. I hope it is. For me, at least, it would be ideal if he was on the team," he continued on Pereira.
Mito Pereira has been linked with a move to LIV Golf after bursting onto the scene in 2022. He led the PGA Championship after 71 holes and needed a par on the final hole to capture his first Major title before making a double bogey to agonisingly miss out on a playoff.
He earned his PGA Tour card following three victories on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2021 to earn an automatic promotion.
LIV is set to sign another batch of players ahead of February's LIV Golf League debut at former PGA Tour venue El Camaleon in Mexico.
"Basically we're looking for maybe seven players, something like that," CEO Greg Norman said in November. He was then asked: "We're talking Top 10, Top 20 players?" Norman responded: "Yes. You said both. So I said yes."
Niemann also seemed optimistic on LIV's quest for world ranking points, echoing the words of a number of other LIV players that the start-up tour meets the OWGR's criteria.
“We already have all the criteria to have a world ranking in the LIV," he said. "If they haven't done it, it's because of a pure monopoly there, political issues for which they don't take it out. But we already have all the criteria. We have the best players in the world on the tour and, if they don't, in the end they will look bad.”
