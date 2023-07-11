Royal Birkdale To Host 2026 Open Championship
The Open will return to the Southport links in 2026 following Jordan Spieth's memorable triumph in 2017
The Open Championship will return to Royal Birkdale in 2026, the R&A has confirmed.
The 10-time Open venue last hosted in 2017, when Jordan Spieth captured his first Claret Jug and third Major title in memorable fashion over the iconic Southport links.
Spieth famously played a shot from the driving range after hitting it right on the 13th hole to make bogey before finishing birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie-par to beat Matt Kuchar by three strokes.
The week also saw Branden Grace become the first man in history to shoot 62 in a Major championship.
Past Champion Golfers at Royal Birkdale include Peter Thomson, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson, Ian Baker-Finch, Mark O’Meara and Padraig Harrington.
Birkdale will follow Royal Portrush in 2025, with next year's Open heading back to Royal Troon.
Future Open venues
- 2023: Royal Liverpool Golf Club, England
- 2024: Royal Troon Golf Club, Scotland
- 2025: Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland
- 2026: Royal Birkdale Golf Club, England
Martin Slumbers, CEO of The R&A, said, “Royal Birkdale is a world class championship venue and its outstanding links will once again provide the world’s best men’s professional golfers with a tough but fair test of their talents and capabilities as they compete for the Claret Jug.
“It has produced many memorable moments that are woven into the story of this historic Championship, including a dramatic final round in 2017 when Jordan Spieth won for the first time. We look forward to another special occasion in three years and it will be fascinating to see which player will emerge to join a list of renowned Champion Golfers to have won at Royal Birkdale.”
Andrew Maxwell, Captain of Royal Birkdale and Chairman of the Championship Committee, said, “We are thrilled and honoured to have been chosen as the host venue for The Open in 2026. Royal Birkdale Golf Club has a rich history with The Open having hosted it ten times previously.
“We look forward to welcoming the world's best golfers to our magnificent course and providing them with a true test of links golf. The Club is already working hard to ensure that The Open in 2026 will be an unforgettable event for players, spectators and fans around the globe."
