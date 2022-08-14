Rory Sabbatini Keeps PGA Tour Card Following LIV Golf Suspensions

Thanks to players signing up to LIV Golf, the 46-year-old is able to secure a full PGA Tour card for 2022/23

Sabbatini looks on
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Having claimed six PGA Tour titles, an Olympic silver medal and multiple appearances in the World Cup and Presidents Cup, Rory Sabbatini has enjoyed many successes throughout his career.

However, golf doesn't wait for anyone and, in rather bizarre circumstances, Sabbatini has managed to keep his PGA Tour card following players' decisions to move to LIV Golf, as well as the 46-year-old using a certain exemption to keep his card for at least one more year.

Sabbatini hits a tee shot and stares

Sabbatini's best result of the 2021/22 PGA Tour season came at the Shriners Children's Open. He finished T3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the PGA Tour's decision to suspend players who have moved to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, the decision was made to ensure that the FedEx Cup standings weren't affected.

Because the FedEx Cup standings changed, something that benefitted Anthony Quayle, Chris Naegel, Rick Lamb and Matti Schmid after Bubba Watson resigned his membership, the PGA Tour's policy board decided to have separate lists involving career money leaders, too.

This is where Sabbatini comes in as, under the regulations, players can use a one-time exemption for being inside the top 50 in career money, as well as a one-time exemption for being inside the top 25. After failing to keep his card last year, the South African-Slovak used his top 50 exemption, but failed to finish inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Watson waves to the crowd

Watson's resignation meant multiple players now have a chance at securing a PGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After making just $628,043 this year on the PGA Tour, Sabbatini would have moved to 31st in the career money list, a drop of two places from his original standing. However, because five LIV golfers have resigned their membership, and four have been suspended, the 46-year-old has jumped nine spots to 22nd.

This means he can now use a top 25 exemption, thus making him able to play on the PGA Tour for 2022/23.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.