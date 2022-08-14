Rory Sabbatini Keeps PGA Tour Card Following LIV Golf Suspensions

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Having claimed six PGA Tour titles, an Olympic silver medal and multiple appearances in the World Cup and Presidents Cup, Rory Sabbatini has enjoyed many successes throughout his career.

However, golf doesn't wait for anyone and, in rather bizarre circumstances, Sabbatini has managed to keep his PGA Tour card following players' decisions to move to LIV Golf, as well as the 46-year-old using a certain exemption to keep his card for at least one more year.

Sabbatini's best result of the 2021/22 PGA Tour season came at the Shriners Children's Open. He finished T3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following the PGA Tour's decision to suspend players who have moved to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf series, the decision was made to ensure that the FedEx Cup standings weren't affected.

Because the FedEx Cup standings changed, something that benefitted Anthony Quayle, Chris Naegel, Rick Lamb and Matti Schmid after Bubba Watson resigned his membership, the PGA Tour's policy board decided to have separate lists involving career money leaders, too.

This is where Sabbatini comes in as, under the regulations, players can use a one-time exemption for being inside the top 50 in career money, as well as a one-time exemption for being inside the top 25. After failing to keep his card last year, the South African-Slovak used his top 50 exemption, but failed to finish inside the top 125 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Watson's resignation meant multiple players now have a chance at securing a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

After making just $628,043 this year on the PGA Tour, Sabbatini would have moved to 31st in the career money list, a drop of two places from his original standing. However, because five LIV golfers have resigned their membership, and four have been suspended, the 46-year-old has jumped nine spots to 22nd.

This means he can now use a top 25 exemption, thus making him able to play on the PGA Tour for 2022/23.