15 Things You Didn’t Know About Rory Sabbatini

Rory Sabbatini has been a regular on the PGA Tour since he joined the tour in 1999.

A citizenship change and eight professionals wins later, he’ll represent Slovakia at the 2020 Olympic Games.

1. He was born in Durban, South Africa in 1976 and has Italian, Scottish and Irish ancestry.

2. He picked up his first golf club aged 4, but didn’t start taking the game seriously until he was 12.

3. He was recruited by the University of Arizona

4. He graduated college and turned pro in 1998 – he would then join the PGA Tour in 1999 where he was the youngest member of the tour that year.

5. He has career earnings in excess of $35 million

6. He has six wins on the PGA Tour that include The Honda Classic which he won in 2011.

7. He has also won a World Golf Championship. He was victorious at the WGC World Cup – a team event – where he won alongside Trevor Immelman.

8. His other professional win was also at a team event – the QBE Shootout – where he won alongside Kevin Tway. The event is an unofficial event on the PGA Tour so doesn’t count as a Tour win.

9. He is married to his current wife Martina Stofanikova – they tied the knot in October 2014.

10. He was previously married to Amy Sabbatini and the two had two children together, Harley Aiden and Tylie Jo.

11. In 2019, Sabbatini changed his citizenship from South Africa to Slovakia, the home country of his wife Martina. Sabbatini’s wife’s cousin is the vice president of the Slovak Golf Association and Sabbatini qualified to represent Slovakia at the 2020 Olympic Games.

12. He also holds a UK and US passport.

13. His best finish at a Major was tied for 2nd place at the 2007 Masters.

14. His current residency is Bratislava, Slovakia.

15. He played through a major neck injury until he had it operated on in 2016.