Rory McIlroy's 2024 Playing Schedule - Which Tournaments Is The Four-Time Major Champion Playing?

Among golfers not named Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy is undoubtedly the most followed player in the world, with his every move on the course monitored around the globe.

So, whenever and wherever he tees it up always attracts attention, with bumper galleries and increased media attention following him more than anyone else on planet golf.

It's a huge year for McIlroy as he chases that elusive fifth Major, and he's started 2024 in superb form, finishing second in the Dubai Invitational before successfully defending his title at the Dubai Desert Classic.

And the Northern Irishman will be a busy man early in the year after being a somewhat surprise name in the Cognizant Classic (the former Honda Classic) at PGA National at the end of February.

He's also confirmed for the Valero Texas Open the week before The Masters and the Irish Open in September.

The elevated Signature Events on the PGA Tour are likely to include McIlroy, although he missed the RBC Heritage last year with it coming the week after The Masters.

McIlroy has also stated that he'll "absolutely play" in the 2024 Scottish Open and try and defend the title he won in stunning style just before The Open Championship in 2023.

But where else will he be playing in 2024?

Rory McIlroy's 2024 playing schedule

(Majors in bold, Signature Events italics)

(Image credit: Getty Images)