Rory McIlroy Withdraws From RBC Heritage

Rory McIlroy endured a miserable Masters and missed the cut in his ninth attempt at securing a career Grand Slam at Augusta National.

The Northern Irishman avoided the media following his exit and was next expected to appear at this week’s RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, the latest of the PGA Tour’s big-money designated events. However, the PGA Tour has now announced that the 33-year-old has withdrawn from the South Carolina tournament.

No reason has been given for McIlroy’s withdrawal, but, interestingly, it will be the second designated event he has missed in 2023 after he skipped the first of the year, January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Players are allowed to miss one of the events or risk missing out on the full PIP Award money that those who qualify for it would be entitled to. After finishing in the top three in the two years of the award so far, McIlroy is a shoo-in to rank highly again. However, it is possible that, like Tiger Woods, who won’t lose any PIP money coming to him despite missing many events, McIlroy will also escape penalty.

In January, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was asked what would happen should a player other than Woods miss more than one designated event, with McIlroy used as an example.

He replied: “Guys are going to play the events. So that’s the policy. I have discretion, OK? This is something we haven’t done before. So ultimately, if that happens, then that’s, going back to your earlier question, at the end of the day, I’ll work with our team, I’ll understand the situation, and we’ll make a decision.”

Another player who had been expected to appear this week is World No.8 Will Zalatoris. However, the American has undegone surgery which will see him miss the rest of the PGA Tour season. Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama are also missing from the field, which is now reduced to 143.

Despite those withdrawals, another strong field is expected this week, including new Masters champion Jon Rahm, as players compete for a share of the $20m purse.