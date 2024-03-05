What Is The Men’s Course Record At Bay Hill?
The venue for the Arnold Palmer Invitational is one of the most challenging on the PGA Tour, but who holds the men’s course record?
The host venue for the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, Bay Hill, is regarded as one of the best and most challenging courses on the PGA Tour. The Florida Swing event's course is typical of many in the area with its abundance of lakes and daunting bunkers.
Some of its individual holes embody that more than most, including the sixth with its enormous lake to the left and array of sand traps to the right, and the 18th, whose narrow fairway leads to a green flanked by an imposing pond.
Despite its difficulty, a few players have got to grips with the course better than any in its time as a PGA Tour event, with three sharing the men’s course record.
Two years after the event’s 1979 move to Bay Hill, Andy Bean put himself firmly in contention for his seventh PGA Tour win courtesy of a second round of 62. That followed a 68 on the opening day, and further rounds of 67 and 69 were more than enough to ensure victory, which came by a commanding seven shots over Tom Watson to bank him the $54,000 first prize.
After Bean set the standard early in Bay Hill’s time as a PGA Tour venue, it wasn’t long until a player who would become one of the game’s greats matched his record. In the 1984 edition, Australian Greg Norman was awaiting his first PGA Tour win, but he put himself in prime position at the Bay Hill Classic with a second round of 62, which included seven birdies and an eagle.
At that point, Norman, who had lost in a playoff the year before, surely would have backed himself to win the tournament, but an erratic third round of 71 that included four birdies, no bogeys but two double bogeys saw him one off the lead heading into the final day. Greg Koch, who came close to matching the record with a 63 in the final round, went on to take the title after a playoff with George Burns.
Norman finished runner-up for the second time in the 1990 tournament, but he never won at Bay Hill, despite his record-equalling efforts of 1984.
While the first pair of 62s came relatively close together, it was 30 years until another male player matched the record, and it was a compatriot of Norman’s who achieved it.
In 2014, Adam Scott was close to the peak of his powers, and with Tiger Woods, who was top of the world rankings, absent with back spasms, it didn't take long until Scott, who was ranked second, began to live up to his billing.
Scott began his challenge in style in an opening round featuring two eagles and a chip-in for birdie at the 15th to match the men's course record - and his own career-low of 62. While he couldn’t repeat that feat over the next two rounds, he still led by three with one round to play, and admitted he was “hungry” to win the title.
It didn’t work out, and Scott endured a round that could barely have contrasted more with his opener, closing with a four-over 76 to finish third.
Like Norman, Scott has yet to win the title, but the consolation of being one of just three players to match the men's course record at Bay Hill remains intact.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
