Rory McIlroy Skips BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Ceremony

Team Europe Ryder Cup star Rory McIlroy was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after another outstanding year. However, the 34-year-old didn't made an appearance at the prestigious ceremony, with his Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood attending on his behalf.

McIlroy’ secured his nomination after a year that began in fine fashion with victory over Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic, and it got better in July when he won the Genesis Scottish Open after an epic battle with Robert MacIntyre at the Renaissance Club.

Rory McIlroy won the Genesis Scottish Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The highlight, though, undoubtedly came at the Ryder Cup, when he was outstanding as the Europeans reclaimed the trophy from the US at Marco Simone. McIlroy wasn’t finished, either, and also went on to claim a fifth Race to Dubai title in November, while he is currently only behind Scottie Scheffler in the world rankings.

While it has not been disclosed why McIlroy didn't attend the ceremony, his nomination came after the perception that golf has been underrepresented at the ceremony through the years. For example, in 2022, there was dismay when Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open that year, was snubbed for the award.

Meanwhile, after 70 ceremonies, only two golfers have ever won the Sports Personality of the Year award. Welsh golfer Dai Rees was the first in 1957 after leading Great Britain’s triumph in that year’s Ryder Cup, their first in 24 years. The other was Nick Faldo, who claimed the honour in 1989 after he won that year’s Masters at Augusta National.

In the end, McIlroy couldn't complete his excellent year by winning the award, with the honour eventually going to soccer star Mary Earps, with cricketer Stuart Broad in second place and athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson coming third.

Along with McIlroy, the other nominees for the award were jockey Frankie Dettori and tennis star Alfie Hewett.