Rory McIlroy Skips BBC Sports Personality Of The Year Ceremony
In McIlroy's absence, Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood attended on his behalf
Team Europe Ryder Cup star Rory McIlroy was nominated for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after another outstanding year. However, the 34-year-old didn't made an appearance at the prestigious ceremony, with his Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood attending on his behalf.
McIlroy’ secured his nomination after a year that began in fine fashion with victory over Patrick Reed at the Dubai Desert Classic, and it got better in July when he won the Genesis Scottish Open after an epic battle with Robert MacIntyre at the Renaissance Club.
The highlight, though, undoubtedly came at the Ryder Cup, when he was outstanding as the Europeans reclaimed the trophy from the US at Marco Simone. McIlroy wasn’t finished, either, and also went on to claim a fifth Race to Dubai title in November, while he is currently only behind Scottie Scheffler in the world rankings.
While it has not been disclosed why McIlroy didn't attend the ceremony, his nomination came after the perception that golf has been underrepresented at the ceremony through the years. For example, in 2022, there was dismay when Matt Fitzpatrick, who won the US Open that year, was snubbed for the award.
Meanwhile, after 70 ceremonies, only two golfers have ever won the Sports Personality of the Year award. Welsh golfer Dai Rees was the first in 1957 after leading Great Britain’s triumph in that year’s Ryder Cup, their first in 24 years. The other was Nick Faldo, who claimed the honour in 1989 after he won that year’s Masters at Augusta National.
In the end, McIlroy couldn't complete his excellent year by winning the award, with the honour eventually going to soccer star Mary Earps, with cricketer Stuart Broad in second place and athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson coming third.
Along with McIlroy, the other nominees for the award were jockey Frankie Dettori and tennis star Alfie Hewett.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
