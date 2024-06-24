Rory McIlroy Targets Sixth Race To Dubai Title After Adding Familiar Event To Schedule
The four-time Major winner will tee it up at the first event of the newly-formed DP World Tour playoffs later this year
World No.2 Rory McIlroy has once again committed to playing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour later this year as he looks to edge ever closer to Colin Montgomerie's record eight Harry Vardon trophies.
McIlroy is chasing a sixth Race To Dubai crown, which would bring him level with the legendary Seve Ballesteros, and is hopeful a first ever victory in a championship which has so far eluded him will go a long way in making that happen.
After a narrow triumph over Cameron Young and Adrian Meronk at the Dubai Desert Classic in January of this year - a fourth career win in that event - the 35-year-old locked up his spot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
The Northern Irishman has played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12 times across his career and has managed four runner-up finishes as well as four third-place results and a T5. He has only missed the cut once, shooting two 75s in 2013.
But, in a bid to finally cross the finishing post in first, McIlroy will once again make the trip over to Yas Links between November 7-10 for the opening event of the European Tour's newly-formed two-part playoff series before sticking around for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship - a prize he has won twice.
🚨 CONFIRMED: Rory McIlroy will return to Yas Links this November, for the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship ⛳️#RolexSeries #ADGolfChamps #HSBCgolf pic.twitter.com/ml3GIMTcuqJune 24, 2024
Speaking to DP World Tour media staff, the man who has won six DP World Tour titles in Dubai throughout his long and illustrious career said: “It’s no secret that I love playing golf in the Middle East, and having the opportunity to play in these two events back-to-back will be a great way to end the season.
“I’d love to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi and have the chance to top the Race to Dubai Rankings again.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
The top-70 players in the European Tour's Order of Merit at the conclusion of the 'Back Nine' portion of the calendar will gather in Abu Dhabi later in the season, with PGA Tour cards handed out to the top-10 golfers who are not otherwise exempt into the 2025 campaign.
McIlroy's status on the US circuit is secure for several years already, with his most recent victory - at the Wells Fargo Championship - guaranteeing the Northern Irishman a tour card for the next three seasons.
He is currently in the middle of a brief hiatus, though, following his disappointing end to the recent US Open at Pinehurst No.2. McIlroy announced he would be taking a few weeks away from the game but returning to action at the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in July.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler: Travelers Championship Climate Protest Interruption Was 'Definitely A Bit Weird' And 'A Stressful Situation'
The closing stages of the 2024 Travelers Championship was interrupted by Extinction Rebellion activists who threw red and white powder all over the 18th green at TPC River Highlands
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Is The Maximum Length A Par 3 Can Be In Golf?
Are there any rules and limitations as to how long par 3s can be? If so, what are they and how are they determined?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
'I've Gone Back And Forth On Texts With Rory' - Jay Monahan Has His Say On McIlroy Taking A Break After US Open Heartbreak
Jay Monahan has been in touch with Rory McIlroy over his decision to take a break from golf in the aftermath of his US Open heartbreak
By Paul Higham Published
-
Jon Rahm Defends Rory McIlroy Over Pivotal Missed Putt On Last Hole Of US Open
The LIV Golf player has defended Rory McIlroy after his agonizing missed putt on the 72nd hole at Pinehurst No.2 denied him the chance of a fifth Major title
By Mike Hall Published
-
DeChambeau And McIlroy US Open Tussle Leads To 11-Year NBC Record
The pair were involved in an epic duel in the final round of the US Open, and the drama captured the imagination of the TV-watching public
By Mike Hall Published
-
Niall Horan Invests In Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team As Tyrrell Hatton Replacement Confirmed
The former One Direction singer has invested in Boston Common Golf as Tyrrell Hatton's replacement is announced
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy To Take A 'Few Weeks' Away From The Game After 'Probably The Toughest' Day Of His Career
Rory McIlroy has released a statement after his runner-up finish at the US Open, where he missed two short putts in the final three holes
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'He Was Very Rushed And You Could Tell He Was Anxious' - Sports Psychologist On Rory McIlroy’s US Open Finish
We asked sports psychologist, Gareth Shaw, about McIlroy's agonizing finish at the US Open and how much it will affect the multiple-time Major winner
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Rory McIlroy's Downfall And Bryson DeChambeau's Genius At The US Open - Described By The Man Who Had A Front Row Seat To It All
Matthieu Pavon achieved his highest finish in a Major championship at the US Open - all while standing right next to an awesome golfing tussle
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Still In Travelers Championship Field Despite US Open Near Miss
The 35-year-old clutched defeat from the jaws of victory at the US Open, but he's still set to play in the latest PGA Tour signature event later in the week
By Mike Hall Published