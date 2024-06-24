Rory McIlroy Targets Sixth Race To Dubai Title After Adding Familiar Event To Schedule

World No.2 Rory McIlroy has once again committed to playing the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on the DP World Tour later this year as he looks to edge ever closer to Colin Montgomerie's record eight Harry Vardon trophies.

McIlroy is chasing a sixth Race To Dubai crown, which would bring him level with the legendary Seve Ballesteros, and is hopeful a first ever victory in a championship which has so far eluded him will go a long way in making that happen.

After a narrow triumph over Cameron Young and Adrian Meronk at the Dubai Desert Classic in January of this year - a fourth career win in that event - the 35-year-old locked up his spot at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

The Northern Irishman has played in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 12 times across his career and has managed four runner-up finishes as well as four third-place results and a T5. He has only missed the cut once, shooting two 75s in 2013.

But, in a bid to finally cross the finishing post in first, McIlroy will once again make the trip over to Yas Links between November 7-10 for the opening event of the European Tour's newly-formed two-part playoff series before sticking around for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship - a prize he has won twice.

Speaking to DP World Tour media staff, the man who has won six DP World Tour titles in Dubai throughout his long and illustrious career said: “It’s no secret that I love playing golf in the Middle East, and having the opportunity to play in these two events back-to-back will be a great way to end the season.

“I’d love to lift the trophy in Abu Dhabi and have the chance to top the Race to Dubai Rankings again.”

The top-70 players in the European Tour's Order of Merit at the conclusion of the 'Back Nine' portion of the calendar will gather in Abu Dhabi later in the season, with PGA Tour cards handed out to the top-10 golfers who are not otherwise exempt into the 2025 campaign.

McIlroy's status on the US circuit is secure for several years already, with his most recent victory - at the Wells Fargo Championship - guaranteeing the Northern Irishman a tour card for the next three seasons.

He is currently in the middle of a brief hiatus, though, following his disappointing end to the recent US Open at Pinehurst No.2. McIlroy announced he would be taking a few weeks away from the game but returning to action at the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Troon Golf Club in July.